The Missouri at LSU football game scheduled for Saturday night in Baton Rouge has been moved to Columbia, Missouri due to Hurricane Delta.
The game will kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday on the SEC Network Alternate Channel.
“Due to the pending impact of Hurricane Delta on Louisiana and the surrounding area, it is in the best interest for the safety of everyone involved to move the game to Columbia,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said.
“It was critical to relocate the game to an SEC campus where SEC COVID-19 management protocols are in place and readily applied. I appreciate the cooperation of the schools who are working closely to make the appropriate operational adjustments in order to prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes while accommodating this change in the schedule.”
The remainder of this week’s SEC schedule is:
South Carolina (0-2, 0-2) at Vanderbilt (0-2, 0-2)
11 a.m., SEC Network
Sirius 138, XM 381/190
Gamecocks lead the series 25-4
Florida (2-0, 2-0) at Texas A&M (1-1, 1-1)
11 a.m., ESPN
Sirius 105/81, XM 962/81
Series is tied 2-2
Tennessee (2-0, 2-0) at Georgia (2-0, 2-0)
2:30 p.m., CBS
Sirius 105/81, XM 191/81
Bulldogs lead the series 24-23-2
Mississippi State (1-1, 1-1) at Kentucky (0-2, 0-2)
6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Sirius 81/138, XM 81/190
Bulldogs lead the series 24-23
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.