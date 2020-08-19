The Southeastern Conference Monday announced the new football schedules for all 14 SEC schools for the 2020 season.
Last month, the SEC established Sept. 26 as the new kickoff for its 2020 football season to allow its universities to focus on the healthy return of their campus communities and the gradual re-introduction of athletics, as the 14 members of the SEC continue to monitor developments related to COVID-19.
The 2020 SEC football season is comprised of a 10-game conference-only schedule and the SEC Football Championship Game will be played Dec. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, rescheduled from the original date of Dec. 5. The schedule includes one midseason open date for each school and an open date on Dec. 12 for all schools.
Each SEC team will play 10 conference football games to include six games against division opponents and four games against nondivision opponents.
The season is scheduled to begin on Sept. 26 and will culminate with the SEC Championship Game. It will be the 29th edition of the game and the 27th in the city of Atlanta.
Below is the full SEC 2020 football schedule:
ALABAMA
Sept. 26 - at Missouri
Oct. 3 - TEXAS A&M
Oct. 10 - at Ole Miss
Oct. 17 - GEORGIA
Oct. 24 - at Tennessee
Oct. 31 -MISSISSIPPI STATE
Nov. 7 - Open
Nov. 14 - at LSU
Nov. 21 - KENTUCKY
Nov. 28 - AUBURN
Dec. 5 - at Arkansas
ARKANSAS
Sept. 26 - GEORGIA
Oct. 3 - at Mississippi State
Oct. 10 - at Auburn
Oct. 17 - OLE MISS
Oct. 24 - Open
Oct. 31 - at Texas A&M
Nov. 7 - TENNESSEE
Nov. 14 - at Florida
Nov. 21 - LSU
Nov. 28 - at Missouri
Dec. 5 - ALABAMA
AUBURN
Sept. 26 - KENTUCKY
Oct. 3 - at Georgia
Oct. 10 - ARKANSAS
Oct. 17 - at South Carolina
Oct. 24 - at Ole Miss
Oct. 31 - LSU
Nov. 7 - Open
Nov. 14 - at Mississippi State
Nov. 21 - TENNESSEE
Nov. 28 - at Alabama
Dec. 5 - TEXAS A&M
FLORIDA
Sept. 26 - at Ole Miss
Oct. 3 - SOUTH CAROLINA
Oct. 10 - at Texas A&M
Oct. 17 - LSU
Oct. 24 - MISSOURI
Oct. 31 - Open
Nov. 7 - Georgia (Jacksonville)
Nov. 14 - ARKANSAS
Nov. 21 - at Vanderbilt
Nov. 28 - KENTUCKY
Dec. 5 - at Tennessee
GEORGIA
Sept. 26 - at Arkansas
Oct. 3 - AUBURN
Oct. 10 - TENNESSEE
Oct. 17 - at Alabama
Oct. 24 - at Kentucky
Oct. 31 - Open
Nov. 7 - Florida (Jacksonville)
Nov. 14 - at Missouri
Nov. 21 - MISSISSIPPI STATE
Nov. 28 - at South Carolina
Dec. 5 - VANDERBILT
KENTUCKY
Sept. 26 - at Auburn
Oct. 3 - OLE MISS
Oct. 10 - MISSISSIPPI STATE
Oct. 17 - at Tennessee
Oct. 24 - GEORGIA
Oct. 31 - at Missouri
Nov. 7 - Open
Nov. 14 - VANDERBILT
Nov. 21 - at Alabama
Nov. 28 - at Florida
Dec. 5 - SOUTH CAROLINA
LSU
Sept. 26 - MISSISSIPPI STATE
Oct. 3 - at Vanderbilt
Oct. 10 - MISSOURI
Oct. 17 - at Florida
Oct. 24 - SOUTH CAROLINA
Oct. 31 - at Auburn
Nov. 7 - Open
Nov. 14 - ALABAMA
Nov. 21 - at Arkansas
Nov. 28 - at Texas A&M
Dec. 5 - OLE MISS
OLE MISS
Sept. 26 - FLORIDA
Oct. 3 - at Kentucky
Oct. 10 - ALABAMA
Oct. 17 - at Arkansas
Oct. 24 - AUBURN
Oct. 31 - at Vanderbilt
Nov. 7 - Open
Nov. 14 - SOUTH CAROLINA
Nov. 21 - at Texas A&M
Nov. 28 - MISSISSIPPI STATE
Dec. 5 - at LSU
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Sept. 26 - at LSU
Oct. 3 - ARKANSAS
Oct. 10 - at Kentucky
Oct. 17 - TEXAS A&M
Oct. 24 - Open
Oct. 31 - at Alabama
Nov. 7 - VANDERBILT
Nov. 14 - AUBURN
Nov. 21 - at Georgia
Nov. 28 - at Ole Miss
Dec. 5 - MISSOURI
MISSOURI
Sept. 26 - ALABAMA
Oct. 3 - at Tennessee
Oct. 10 - at LSU
Oct. 17 - VANDERBILT
Oct. 24 - at Florida
Oct. 31 - KENTUCKY
Nov. 7 - Open
Nov. 14 - GEORGIA
Nov. 21 - at South Carolina
Nov. 28 - ARKANSAS
Dec. 5 - at Mississippi State
SOUTH CAROLINA
Sept. 26 - TENNESSEE
Oct. 3 - at Florida
Oct. 10 - at Vanderbilt
Oct. 17 - AUBURN
Oct. 24 - at LSU
Oct. 31 - Open
Nov. 7 - TEXAS A&M
Nov. 14 - at Ole Miss
Nov. 21 - MISSOURI
Nov. 28 - GEORGIA
Dec. 5 - at Kentucky
TENNESSEE
Sept. 26 - at South Carolina
Oct. 3 - MISSOURI
Oct. 10 - at Georgia
Oct. 17 - KENTUCKY
Oct. 24 - ALABAMA
Oct. 31 - Open
Nov. 7 - at Arkansas
Nov. 14 - TEXAS A&M
Nov. 21 - at Auburn
Nov. 28 - at Vanderbilt
Dec. 5 - FLORIDA
TEXAS A&M
Sept. 26 - VANDERBILT
Oct. 3 - at Alabama
Oct. 10 - FLORIDA
Oct. 17 - at Mississippi State
Oct. 24 - Open
Oct. 31 - ARKANSAS
Nov. 7 - at South Carolina
Nov. 14 - at Tennessee
Nov. 21 - OLE MISS
Nov. 28 - LSU
Dec. 5 - at Auburn
VANDERBILT
Sept. 26 - at Texas A&M
Oct. 3 - LSU
Oct. 10 - SOUTH CAROLINA
Oct. 17 - at Missouri
Oct. 24 - Open
Oct. 31 - OLE MISS
Nov. 7 - at Mississippi State
Nov. 14 - at Kentucky
Nov. 21 - FLORIDA
Nov. 28 - TENNESSEE
Dec. 5 - at Georgia
