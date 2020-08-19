The Southeastern Conference Monday announced the new football schedules for all 14 SEC schools for the 2020 season.

 Last month, the SEC established Sept. 26 as the new kickoff for its 2020 football season to allow its universities to focus on the healthy return of their campus communities and the gradual re-introduction of athletics, as the 14 members of the SEC continue to monitor developments related to COVID-19.

 The 2020 SEC football season is comprised of a 10-game conference-only schedule and the SEC Football Championship Game will be played Dec. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, rescheduled from the original date of Dec. 5. The schedule includes one midseason open date for each school and an open date on Dec. 12 for all schools.

 Each SEC team will play 10 conference football games to include six games against division opponents and four games against nondivision opponents.

 The season is scheduled to begin on Sept. 26 and will culminate with the SEC Championship Game. It will be the 29th edition of the game and the 27th in the city of Atlanta.

Below is the full SEC 2020 football schedule:

 ALABAMA

Sept. 26 - at Missouri

Oct. 3 - TEXAS A&M

Oct. 10 - at Ole Miss

Oct. 17 - GEORGIA

Oct. 24 - at Tennessee

Oct. 31 -MISSISSIPPI STATE

Nov. 7 - Open

Nov. 14 - at LSU

Nov. 21 - KENTUCKY

Nov. 28 - AUBURN

Dec. 5 - at Arkansas

 

ARKANSAS

Sept. 26 - GEORGIA

Oct. 3 - at Mississippi State

Oct. 10 - at Auburn

Oct. 17 - OLE MISS

Oct. 24 - Open

Oct. 31 - at Texas A&M

Nov. 7 - TENNESSEE

Nov. 14 - at Florida

Nov. 21 - LSU

Nov. 28 - at Missouri

Dec. 5 - ALABAMA

 

AUBURN

Sept. 26 - KENTUCKY

Oct. 3 - at Georgia

Oct. 10 - ARKANSAS

Oct. 17 - at South Carolina

Oct. 24 - at Ole Miss

Oct. 31 - LSU       

Nov. 7 - Open

Nov. 14 - at Mississippi State

Nov. 21 - TENNESSEE        

Nov. 28 - at Alabama

Dec. 5 - TEXAS A&M

 

FLORIDA

Sept. 26 - at Ole Miss

Oct. 3 - SOUTH CAROLINA

Oct. 10 - at Texas A&M

Oct. 17 - LSU

Oct. 24 - MISSOURI

Oct. 31 - Open

Nov. 7 - Georgia (Jacksonville)

Nov. 14 - ARKANSAS

Nov. 21 - at Vanderbilt

Nov. 28 - KENTUCKY

Dec. 5 - at Tennessee

 

GEORGIA

Sept. 26 - at Arkansas

Oct. 3 - AUBURN

Oct. 10 - TENNESSEE

Oct. 17 - at Alabama

Oct. 24 - at Kentucky

Oct. 31 - Open

Nov. 7 - Florida (Jacksonville)

Nov. 14 - at Missouri

Nov. 21 - MISSISSIPPI STATE

Nov. 28 - at South Carolina

Dec. 5 - VANDERBILT

 

KENTUCKY

Sept. 26 - at Auburn

Oct. 3 - OLE MISS

Oct. 10 - MISSISSIPPI STATE

Oct. 17 - at Tennessee

Oct. 24 - GEORGIA

Oct. 31 - at Missouri

Nov. 7 - Open

Nov. 14 - VANDERBILT

Nov. 21 - at Alabama

Nov. 28 - at Florida

Dec. 5 - SOUTH CAROLINA

 

LSU

Sept. 26 - MISSISSIPPI STATE

Oct. 3 - at Vanderbilt

Oct. 10 - MISSOURI

Oct. 17 - at Florida

Oct. 24 - SOUTH CAROLINA

Oct. 31 - at Auburn

Nov. 7 - Open

Nov. 14 - ALABAMA

Nov. 21 - at Arkansas

Nov. 28 - at Texas A&M

Dec. 5 - OLE MISS

 

OLE MISS

Sept. 26 - FLORIDA

Oct. 3 - at Kentucky

Oct. 10 - ALABAMA

Oct. 17 - at Arkansas

Oct. 24 - AUBURN

Oct. 31 - at Vanderbilt

Nov. 7 - Open

Nov. 14 - SOUTH CAROLINA

Nov. 21 - at Texas A&M

Nov. 28 - MISSISSIPPI STATE

Dec. 5 - at LSU

 

MISSISSIPPI STATE

Sept. 26 - at LSU

Oct. 3 - ARKANSAS

Oct. 10 - at Kentucky

Oct. 17 - TEXAS A&M

Oct. 24 - Open

Oct. 31 - at Alabama

Nov. 7 - VANDERBILT

Nov. 14 - AUBURN

Nov. 21 - at Georgia

Nov. 28 - at Ole Miss

Dec. 5 - MISSOURI

 

MISSOURI

Sept. 26  - ALABAMA

Oct. 3 - at Tennessee

Oct. 10 - at LSU

Oct. 17 - VANDERBILT

Oct. 24 - at Florida

Oct. 31 - KENTUCKY

Nov. 7 - Open

Nov. 14 - GEORGIA

Nov. 21 - at South Carolina

Nov. 28 - ARKANSAS

Dec. 5 - at Mississippi State

                             

SOUTH CAROLINA

Sept. 26 - TENNESSEE

Oct. 3 - at Florida

Oct. 10 - at Vanderbilt

Oct. 17 - AUBURN

Oct. 24 - at LSU

Oct. 31 - Open

Nov. 7 - TEXAS A&M

Nov. 14 - at Ole Miss

Nov. 21 - MISSOURI

Nov. 28 - GEORGIA

Dec. 5 - at Kentucky

 

TENNESSEE

Sept. 26 - at South Carolina

Oct. 3 - MISSOURI

Oct. 10 - at Georgia

Oct. 17 - KENTUCKY

Oct. 24 - ALABAMA

Oct. 31 - Open

Nov. 7 - at Arkansas

Nov. 14 - TEXAS A&M

Nov. 21 - at Auburn

Nov. 28 - at Vanderbilt

Dec. 5 - FLORIDA

 

 

TEXAS A&M

Sept. 26 - VANDERBILT

Oct. 3 - at Alabama

Oct. 10 -  FLORIDA

Oct. 17 - at Mississippi State

Oct. 24 - Open

Oct. 31 - ARKANSAS

Nov. 7 - at South Carolina

Nov. 14 - at Tennessee

Nov. 21 - OLE MISS

Nov. 28 - LSU

Dec. 5 - at Auburn

 

VANDERBILT

Sept. 26 - at Texas A&M

Oct. 3 - LSU

Oct. 10 - SOUTH CAROLINA

Oct. 17 - at Missouri

Oct. 24 - Open

Oct. 31 - OLE MISS

Nov. 7 - at Mississippi State

Nov. 14 - at Kentucky

Nov. 21 - FLORIDA

Nov. 28 - TENNESSEE

Dec. 5 - at Georgia

