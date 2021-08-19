The Albertville Aggies had a rude welcome to 7A football in their first season a year ago. After making the jump from 6A, Albertville struggled to a 2-8 mark that included just one win that came on the field.
That season and the realization that the school will be at the 7A level permanently led to wholesale changes within the football program following the season, and the need to bring in a coach who had experience at the state’s highest level.
In December, the school brought in Chip English, formerly the head coach at Grissom High in Huntsville, who handed one of those losses to the Aggies last year to the tune of 55-0.
Since coming onto the job now more than eight months ago, English has preached buying into the process that comes with building a winning football program, from building up a coaching staff, to establishing the tone throughout spring football, and seeing the fruits of those labors pay off throughout the summer and into fall camp.
“In February, the core people of my staff, we got together and we outlined what the year is going to look like and what process we want to take,” English said of the early going. “And so when we did that, we were able to lay a calendar down. And then you place what you want to install, how you want to work, what you want to focus on throughout the year. So doing that allowed us to have a plan, which is very important when it comes to a process. So, I’m really excited about where we are, the guys have worked extremely hard. The spring, we got to wear pads for a little bit, over the summer, we dial it back in on getting their bodies right while incorporating football. So all those phases build up to where we are right now. I tell the guys all the time, I want their bodies and their minds the best it’s ever been going into the season. That’s the goal. It means we’ve gotten better from last year to this year. And hopefully we’re at that point.”
According to English, even with his experience in turning around teams, which he did at Grissom as well as back in his home state of North Carolina, the opportunity to start fresh applies to both he and the players, with the coaching staff working from the ground up, preaching a focus on the details, while also being able to get caught up quickly thanks to bringing in a staff that he has worked with before.
“We go into a situation as if it’s a brand new program,” English explained. “Like if football was the very first time playing, we approach it like that, we don’t assume that they know, we don’t assume that this is going to happen, we work through every single detail to try to just start it as if it was a brand new school, a brand new football program. And when we do that, we get to cover all of our bases, and we don’t miss anything. And so that’s what we’ve done and our coaching staff has kind of bought in with that. And having those familiar guys around me with (offensive coordinator) Coach Brad Pounds, and (defensive coordinator) Coach Josh Reeves really allows us to accelerate that process a little bit, because we’re all on the same page. So that’s the mentality, that’s kind of the goal too, we can’t worry about what they did last year, 10 years ago, 20 years ago, because ultimately, it doesn’t matter. We have to grow what we have right now into a product that we could put on the football field on Friday night to try to compete for a regional championship.”
English said that the players have bought into that mentality, with around 100 players on the team heading into fall camp, along with about 23 seniors on the team. As English put it at Marshall County Media Days, the players have brought the energy and had the passion, he just brought a spark to help ignite it.
“I think because there is a plan in place, and there is a blueprint for success, it’s a matter of if they want to do it or not, and they’ve done a great job so far of buying into that," English added. “That new hope and that new feeling of, 'Hey, we’re gonna compete in every single game, we’re going to do what we have to do to win,’ and you know, I’m excited to see them progress into that. And then once they get a taste of success this year, then we really start driving it into high gear and mold players to put them on the field as a product to be successful.”
The Aggies were also one of a handful of teams who still continued with a normal spring practice even with the AHSAA allowing teams to forego the spring for an extra week in the fall, giving English and his staff the chance to establish how things will operate on the field, while also getting a small taste of winning, rolling over Lee in their spring game, 30-3. That game served as a look of what may be to come for the Aggies, with a number of younger players stepping up in that game, along with key seniors making plays along the way as well.
“We’re going to put a lot of young kids on the team on the on the field, which is good and bad,” English added. “But they’ve earned it, they’ve earned their shot in order to get out and be able to be the first group running out on the field as a starter.”
Sophomore Andy Howard got the start at QB in the spring game, and is expected to be the starter on opening night in Arab, with English praising the 6-foot-2, 195-pound signal caller for his abilities as both a passer and runner.
Helping Howard out will be what English calls a ‘stableful’ of wide receivers with speed on the outside, led by the duo of Givenchy Dorival and Elijah Moss, a pair of seniors who were among the Aggies’ top receivers last season, along with Hayden Howard and Conner Lowery, who are expected to be big contributors.
One of the areas English was pleased with so far has been the work of his offensive line under Coach Pounds, with two big tackles ready to anchor the line in Will Kitchens and Gage Cornelius, who are both around 6-foot-3 and over 265 pounds.
“They’ve had a great spring and summer really, really good,” English said of the pair. “I’ve seen both of them grow physically and mentally, knowledge of the game is there. And when you have guys that you can spread the ball out to, the quarterback really has to be a dealer and get the ball to them. And I’m excited to kind of see those guys out in space with the ball.”
Defensively, English praised the leadership of safety Carter Jenkins as well as his ability to step up in both the run game and the passing game, as well as a senior newcomer in Tristan Golden, who after not playing last season, is back on the football field and has impressed with his skills at middle linebacker.
At the outside linebacker spots, Xavier Havis and Cooper Butler are two young players English said will be put to the test right away, and is excited to see how they handle the rigors of varsity football. Up front, Landon Peppers is expected to anchor the defensive line with his combination of strength and motor.
While English is excited about the youth and potential the team has, he still acknowledged that there is a lot of work ahead, and on the field, the first step forward for the team will be playing impactful snaps in the final quarter, something that didn’t happen often last season with just one of their eight losses a season ago coming by less than 20 points.
“Going forward, we want to have meaningful football in the fourth quarter,” English concluded. “And what I mean by that is we don’t want the score to be 42 to six, where that football in the fourth quarter is not meaningful. We feel like if it’s a game in the fourth quarter, we’re prepared, we’re ready to go, we’re in the game. And we’re competitive. Now, competitive is not going to win you football games, but at least allows you an opportunity to. So while I want to win every game, and we’re going to set our eyes on 10-0, what we want to make sure we do is we’re in every game. First, you have to be in the fourth quarter to allow yourself a chance to win. So we’re going to do that. And I think the guys’ mentality is they’re going to go out and compete. And that’s exciting. We want to see kids grow, we want to be better in week two than we are in week one, we want to be better in week 10, than we are in week nine. So that constant growth is very important.
“And if we see that, that’s where we want to be, the biggest thing too is when you have guys that are getting better constantly, let’s say we lose early in the year, if in a close, close game, later in the year, if we’re in that same situation, we’re more likely to win. Because we’ve been in that situation before. And so that’s why it’s very important to try to be in the game. Obviously, we want to win, but we want to play meaningful football in the fourth quarter because we feel we feel like we’re smart enough as coaches and players to where, if we don’t get it, if it doesn’t fall our way in the fourth quarter that time, it will next time.”
Albertville opens its season on August 19 with a road game against county rival Arab, while fans can get their first home look at the Aggies on September 3 against Sparkman.
