Albertville boy’s basketball star center Trinity Bell will miss the rest of the season due to injury, Aggies head coach Patrick Harding confirmed Monday afternoon.
According to Harding, Bell was injured during the fourth quarter of the Aggies win over Darlington during their opening game at the First State Bank Tournament in Rainsville last week. Harding revealed it was a raptured ACL, and that Bell is set to have surgery to repair the injury on January 14.
“We were all in shock when we found out,” Harding said. “We hate it for him. He’s such an important piece of what we do, and the joy he plays the game. We just hate it for him.”
The 6-foot-7 Bell was one of the Aggies, and area’s, top scorers and rebounders prior to the injury, and had been a starter for the Aggies since his eighth grade season, helping the Aggies to three-consecutive Marshall County Tournament titles, and a 24-6 mark last season. In addition to his prowess on the basketball court, Bell is a stand-out football player, and had recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play tight end for the University of Tennessee football team in the fall.
The Aggies were 13-0 with Bell in the lineup this season, but proceeded to drop the next two games at the FSB Tournament, falling to Oxford and then Buckhorn the next two nights. For Coach Harding at the Aggies, the next challenge is figuring out everyone’s roll on the team without Bell.
“Our kids played really hard the next two games,” Harding said. “For us, we need to regroup, and everyone’s role is going to be changing. It’ll be a process to figure out where we go from here.”
The Aggies rebounded from the two losses with 67-61 road win against Gadsden City on Tuesday, and return to the court with a home game against Sparkman High on Friday.
