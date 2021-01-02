Eight Albertville football players were named to this season’s Class 7A All-Region 4 team, headlined by three players who were picked to the region’s first team.
Quarterback Ben Allen, linebacker Joel Cain, and wide receiver Zion Davis were honored with first-team recognition, after Allen passed for more than 1,800 yards on the season, and completed nearly 70 percent of his passes. Cain led the team in tackles, averaging over 10 tackles per game during his senior season, while Davis finished the year with 49 catches, tops on the team, two of which went for touchdowns.
Two Aggie defenders were named to the 7A Region 4 second team, linebacker Cade Boman, and defensive lineman Caleb Champion. Boman finished four on the team in tackles, including over 40 solo tackles on the year, while Champion was fifth on the team in tackles, including over 30 solo tackles.
Offenive lineman Jackson Godwin, tight end Trinity Bell, and defensive lineman Landen Powell each received honorable mention honors for their seasons. Godwin was a key lineman for the Aggies passing attack, while Bell, who recently committed to play football at Tenneesee, hauled in 41 passes for 512 yards. Powell was secong among Aggie defensive linemen in tackles on the season, trailing only Champion.
In addition to the Aggies, Grissom High, who were led by new Albertville coach Chip English this past season, had 10 players receive All-Region honors, including four first-team members, three second-team selections, and three receiving honorable mention.
Class 7A All-Region 4 Team
Albertville High School
1st Team
Ben Allen- QB
Joel Cain- LB
Zion Davis- WR
2nd Team
Cade Boman- LB
Caleb Champion- DL
Honorable Mention
Jackson Godwin- OL
Trinity Bell- TE
Landen Powell- DL
Austin High School
1st Team
Quincy Crittendon- QB
Tre Shackelford- WR
Jevon Jackson- RB
Jaden Baker- DB
2nd Team
Jalik Malone- DL
Ronald Fletcher- LB
Winston Lyle- WR
Honorable Mention
Alex Machado- OL
Kendall Scales- DB
Braxton Lyle- LB
Bob Jones High School
1st Team
Drew Lawson- OL
Brian Vaughn- DL
Kelly Fields- WR
2nd Team
Keyshawn Reynold-Feagans- DB
Angelo Davenport- DB
Honorable Mention
Maddox Saunderman- OL
Miles Humes- WR
Rowan Jones- RB
Joseph Wheat- K
Florence High School
1st Team
Makahi Russell- DB
Jahlil Hurley- DB
Carson Casteel- LB
2nd Team
Hollis Martin- DL
Kylan Williams- LB
Grissom High School
1st Team
Kahlil Saunders- DL
Detrick Jones- DL
John Allen Stogner- TE
Amari Bailey- OL
2nd Team
Jakob Foss- QB
Reed Dexter- WR
Maurice Mayhane Burks- OL
Honorable Mention
Elijah Johnson- WR
Rikardo Zimmerman- K/P
Landon Currie- DB
Huntsville High School
1st Team
Jackson West– TE
Kieran Craig- LB
Carlin Long– RB
2nd Team
Tyler Bence– DL
Brady Elms– P
Honorable Mention
Hayden Bradford– DL
Seth Lawson– OL
Cameron McCroskey- DL
Billy Roby– DL
James Clemens High School
1st team
Manny Sanders- WR
Gio Lopez- QB
Jamal Mayer- DB
Edgerrin Watson- OL
2nd team
Jaylin Grigsby- LB
Chance Starling- LB
Jacob Boyd- OL
Honorable Mention
Micah Pettus- OL
Aaron Rowe- P/K
Connor Cantrell- QB
Sparkman High School
1st Team
Tyler Vickery- LB
KaRon White- DL
Caleb Ransaw- DB
Tyeus Clemons- DL
2nd Team
Nick Sawyer- QB
Shawn Sellers- OL
Adrian Readus- DB
Honorable Mention
Joesph Fortson- DB
Kenny Hall- DB
Terrant Young- OL
Jeleel Birdsong- LB
