Alabama quarterback Mac Jones was announced as the winner of the Johnny Unitas Gold Arm Award on Monday morning, awarded to the nation's top college quarterback.
Jones is the third Alabama quarterback to win the award, joining Jay Barker in 1994 and AJ McCarron in 2013.
The Golden Arm Award is presented annually to the top upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class. The award acknowledges performance on the field, but it goes beyond completion percentage and touchdown strikes. The award values character, citizenship, integrity and those who honor the game.
Jones led the NCAA in completion percentage (77%), passer rating (203.3), and quarterback rating (95.8), while sitting second in the nation in passing yards with 4,036 yards on the season.
In addition to his statistical accolades, Jones was named a first-team All-American by five different national publications, and is a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, which will be presented on Tuesday, as well as the David O'Brien, Manning, Maxwell, and Walter Camp awards.
This year’s presentation to honor Jones’ achievements will be pre-recorded and released on Thursday, Jan. 7 on the Golden Arm Award social channels and shared by the University of Alabama.
