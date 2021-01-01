Alabama will make its fifth appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship game after rolling past Notre Dame, 31-14, in Friday's College Football Playoff semifinal in Arlington, Texas.
Mac Jones threw for 298 yards and four touchdowns, while DeVonta Smith hauled in seven passes for 130 yards and three scores. Smith was named Rose Bowl Offensive MVP for his efforts.
Alabama jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead just over 10 minutes into the game on touchdown passes to Smith and Jahleel Billingsley, before Notre Dame cut the lead in half on a 1-yard score from Kyren Williams early in the second quarter.
That was as close as the Irish would get the rest of the way, as Jones and Smith combined for their second touchdown halfway through the second quarter to build a 21-7 halftime lead, then connected again late in the third to stretch the lead to 28-7.
The Tide defense held Notre Dame to 375 yards of total offense and picked off one pass from Notre Dame's Ian Book, while Jones and the Tide posted 437 yards, with Najee Harris adding 125 on the ground. Alabama's Patrick Surtain II was named the game's defensive MVP.
The Tide now advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game where they will await the winner of Clemson and Ohio State. The game is set for January 11 in Miami, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
