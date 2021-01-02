Recognition for Fyffe’s unprecedented run, and undefeated state championship season continues to roll in, as the Red Devils’ Ike Rowell and Caleb Lyles were announced as finalists for the Alabama Sports Writers Association Back/Linemen of the Year Awards in Class 3A.
The two were catalysts behind Fyffe’s 16-0 season that culminated with a victory over Montgomery Catholic in the title game in Tuscaloosa.
Both players had already been honored with first-team All-State selections in Class 3A, and have been instrumental in helping the Devils build a 45-game winning streak.
Rowell was one of the most prolific players at any level this season, quarterbacking the Devils, but doing most of his damage with his legs. This season he rushed for 1,709 yards and 30 touchdowns, while also passing for another 684 yards and nine scores.
Lyles has been one of the most dominant linemen in Fyffe history on both sides of the ball, and finished fourth on the team in tackles, while leading the way for Rowell and a Red Devil rushing attack that racked up over 4,000 yards in their 16 games. Lyles has also been voted first-team All-State three times.
Other finalists for the award at the 3A level were Myles Butler of Montgomery Catholic, and Jackson Hayes of Piedmont for the backs award, while Jett Smith of Walter Wellborn and Sean Smith of Piedmont were the other linemen finalists.
In the past, award winners were announced at a banquet in Montgomery, but due to the ongoing pandemic, the method for selecting winners, as well as the date and time, has not been determined.
