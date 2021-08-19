GUNTERSVILLE — A challenging start will allow the Guntersville Wildcats to discover what they’re made of early in the 2021 season as they strive to continue their program’s tradition of excellence.
Head coach Lance Reese guided the Wildcats to a 9-0 regular season and a 10-1 overall record in 2020. GHS claimed the Class 5A, Region 7 and Marshall County championships. The Cats are ranked fifth in this year’s preseason poll.
Guntersville faced Fort Payne in their fall jamboree. Reese’s squad kicks off the season by playing defending 4A state champion Handley on Aug. 19 in the Champions Challenge at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl.
“We come home and play Arab, who is a 6A county rival, and then we go on the road and play Fairview, who was ranked in the top 10 all year, in our first region game,” Reese said. “Our first four are going to be as tough as we’ve ever faced.
“It gave us more of a sense of urgency in the offseason, with the players and the coaches, to know what’s ahead of us and every day you get one less day to prepare, so you better make the most of every opportunity.
“We’re excited about this season. We lost 10 seniors last year and all of them started and all of them were very good players. So, even though we’re excited about the group coming back, we’re going to have to have some guys step in and fill those positions, and that’s what we’ve really been working on is to find those starters and also build depth.”
Guntersville’s offense returns several key playmakers whose contributions helped the team score a single-season school record 542 points in 2020.
Junior quarterback Cole McCarty threw for 2,473 yards and 36 touchdowns a year ago. Senior receiver Cooper Davidson paced the Cats with 56 catches, including 14 TDs. Junior wideout Brandon Fussell caught 23 passes for 453 yards and six scores.
Senior running back Logan Pate rushed 182 times for 1,657 yards and 23 touchdowns.
“Cole was a first-year starter as a sophomore and came in and threw for over 2,400 yards and broke all the school records,” Reese said.
“I think Pate’s rushed for about 1,700 yards each of the past two years. He scored 23 touchdowns last year. As a senior, he’s really stepped it up and became more of a leader, and we’re looking for him to have a big year for us.
“Jack [Harris] was a great receiver, but a lot of people don’t realize that Cooper was actually our leading receiver. I think he had 600 yards in receptions and 14 touchdowns. Cooper is a two-way starter for us that does a great job. And then last year Brandon Fussell, who also started both ways, had about 500 yards in catches.
“Last year for the season, we had 2,608 yards passing and 2,634 yards rushing. Don’t give us that much credit as coaches, because we didn’t plan it that way, but that just tells you how balanced we were on offense. As a guy that’s coached defense for many years, that’s when it’s tough to defend.
“Hopefully we can continue to have balance. Last year, we probably had the most potent offense we’ve had since I’ve been here. I think we averaged over 50 a game in the regular season.”
Guntersville’s point of emphasis on offense is the line, where it must replace three starters. Brooks Martin, a senior, returns for his fourth year as a starter. McCormick Langford, a junior, is the other returning starter up front.
“On the defensive line, we have [seniors] Miller Kutner and Almir Lorenzo, who are multi-year starters,” Reese said. “[Junior] Cole Bryan also started last year, so we have three guys back on the defensive line.
“We lost three senior linebackers, and that’s a point of emphasis on defense. Ben Biddle returns as a senior, so he will take over that spot that Jerrell [Williamson] had, where he’ll be making all of our calls. Ben is going to have to play well for us.
“In the secondary, Cooper and Fussell are back, and [junior] Evan Taylor will also play back there.”
The Wildcats lost kicker Pablo Rios to graduation. Tristen Palacios, a senior, takes over for Rios.
“Tristen Palacios is a very good soccer player, and this year he’s going to be the guy,” Reese said. “Pablo has been a big asset to us, just so consistent. We’re hoping Tristen can be consistent as well.”
Reese begins his 12th season as Guntersville’s head coach. He’s 11 wins away from his milestone 100th victory, as he owns an 89-35 record. Ten of his teams have advanced to the state playoffs.
