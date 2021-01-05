No. 1 ranked Skyline jumped out to an early lead against Sardis on Monday night and never looked back, picking up a 79-49 win coming out of the holiday break.
The Vikings put up 36 first quarter points to take a 22-point lead after one.
Gracie Stucky netted a game-high 25 points, 17 of those in the second half, in the win for the Vikings, while Gracie Rouell added 17 in the win.
The visiting Lions were led by Saydi Rutledge, who connected on four 3-pointers on her way to 14 points. Jayda Lacks added 10 for the Lions, who fell to 7-9 on the season with the loss.
In boys action, Skyline completed the sweep with 74-45 win. Statistics from the game were not available.
Both Sardis teams will be in action next on Friday, when they travel to Douglas.
