For new Albertville head football coach Chip English, there was never a doubt that football was always going to be a big part of his life. For the last 29 years, he has been part of a football team in the fall.
English began playing football at age five, and turned that passion in a strong high school career that eventually led to a year of Division 3 football at Greensboro College, before transferring to NAIA Pikeville College where he continued to play, eventually being honored in the school’s Hall of Fame as a member of their 2005 team that made the NAIA playoffs, and earned his degree.
It was at Pikeville that English, 34, realized he wasn’t going to be able to play football forever, and realized the best path for him to stay in the game.
“Going into my sophomore year I transferred to Pikeville College, and I played, and had a good career there, and was fortunate enough to be picked to their Hall of Fame for what we did during that 2005 season,” English said. “So I played, but you quickly realize as a college player, even at the small level like I was in NAIA, that the end of your playing career is coming up very quickly. And it wasn’t a tough decision, that football was so much a part of my life that I wondered how I could stay in tune with it and how I could be a part of it. So, coaching was one of those things that I knew I was going to do.
“I just realized my love for the game and you have to ask yourself if you can live without it, and if the answer is no, then you have to find a way to have it in your life, and for me that was coaching.”
From there English became an assistant coach at schools in North Carolina before eventually getting his shot at Lenoir High School in North Carolina, leading that team to a 10-win season in his final year before coming to Alabama and taking over the program at Grissom High. With English at the helm, a school that had won two games in the four years combined before his arrival, culminated this past fall with a playoff berth, the school’s first since 2004.
And while the playoff berth will be looked at as the high point of his tenure at Grissom, it was the process that allowed them to get there that will always stand out in English’s mind. The days of running in the summer, or the big wins they needed to get along the way to clinch their playoff spot.
“I’m proud of the playoff berth and allowing those guys to see the fruits of their labor and see the reward.” English said. “And we got beat in the first round by one of the best teams in the country, but those seniors, it’s not so much making it there, that was one week of their career, but doing everything in order to get to that point, that’s what you’re proud of. And that’s what we talk about with the process. That’s the most memorable part. They’ll remember when we ran every Thursday, and having to beat Bob Jones, and having to beat Florence to get to the playoffs. Their legacy isn’t getting beat in the playoffs, their legacy is making it to the playoffs and what it took for them to get there. Grissom struggled for years, and getting those guys on the right track to get to that point was very rewarding.”
And that’s what made the decision to leave for Albertville, and having to tell his now former players the news that he was leaving, a difficult one, but one that English had experience himself, when his high school coach left for another job before his senior year.
“It is very tough, but it’s part of it,” English said of the decision to leave Grissom for Albertville. “What we were able to do, and that senior class, and even the players under them that have done everything I’ve asked of them, it was very tough. I hope to develop those same relationships with the guys at Albertville. But I love those guys, and I want to see them succeed, but it is heartbreaking, and it is something that happens in the coaching world often. But the real part of it is the relationships you build, you’re saying goodbye to those guys and it’s tough. It’s one of those things where you just have to get through it and talk to the guys.
“When I was a senior in HS my coach resigned, and there’s mixed emotions. There’s a feeling of betrayal, there’s the logical side where you realize it’s better for the coach, but there’s also some level of hurt, and I know those guys are going through that, and that’s tough to swallow. Everything I’ve done the last four years is to try and make sure they’ve done all they can to be successful, they bought in and did that, and then I leave, and that’s a tough pill to swallow. But again, I think everyone understands, but that still doesn’t make it easier.”
As for his new team, English said he has been working to get things in order over the holiday break, but also has been able to take some time away from football and just be with his wife and five kids, spending time making fires, baking and decorating cookies. It’s also given him a chance to prepare for his initial meeting with the players and coaches in Albertville after he arrives to the area after the new year. In addition to the early things to take care of, English says he still has an eye on how things will transition in January, what the next steps are in February, and then developing a year-long calendar and how to get that plan into place with the Aggies.
“Taking care of it over Christmas break isn’t necessarily the easiest,” English said of taking a new job on the eve of the holiday break. “But it’s also given me a chance to think about how I’m going to address the team, what my focus points are, because my process will be similar. But Grissom and Albertville are different, and some my approach will be different. I’m just making sure I have all my ducks in a row as I get ready to meet the team after New Year’s. It’s one of those things, I’ve had friends say, ‘Hey, it’s Christmas, enjoy time with the family,” and I’ve been trying to do things with them since they’re home with me.”
As for what fans can expect on the field next fall, English considers himself an offensive guy. His first coaching jobs as an assistant were on the offensive side of the ball, including being a receivers coach, and he continued to call plays at Grissom even as the head coach. That offensive mindset paid off this past season at Grissom with the Tigers offense averaging over 24 points per game this past season, with two games where the Tigers put up over 50 points, one of those a 55-0 drubbing of the Albertville team he will now be taking over.
But English said he’s not dead set on a passing or rushing offense, but adapting to the players he will have in Albertville, and playing to their strengths, as well as his passion for learning new things on offense that he can add to their gameplan.
“The more you coach, the more you learn,” English said. “And I try to learn a lot, if something is successful for someone I try to figure out why it’s successful, and can I make it work for my situation, team and program? I try to adapt, you can’t recruit at the high school level, so you have to adapt to who you have. This year we were able to have a 3-star QB who went to a division 1 school and so we threw it a lot. Three years ago, we had a running back who ran for over 1,200 yards so we ran it more. I feel I’m very adaptable.”
And more than the flashy plays or the style of offense he ends up running, English hopes what will really stand out is how the team prepared throughout the week.
“I want people to see we’re organized,” English added. “We know what we’re doing, and I want the kids to be prepared. I’m a big believer in repetition. When they go onto the field, they’re rarely put into a situation that they haven’t been in, at least in practice. You can’t always control what type of athlete you have, and some teams might have better athletes than you, but it isn’t going to be from us lining up wrong or not being ready mentally.”
