With no true post players and a roster where the first eight players in the rotation are guards, first year Marshall Christian coach Phillip James knew he would not be able to run his traditional offense, one centered around a focal point post player.
Instead, James and the Stallions have turned to an uptempo offense, bolstered by the return of twin brothers Evan and Joel Dobbins, and literally run out to a 9-2 start.
The Stallions hit their stride in the week leading up to the Christmas and New Year’s break, putting up 88 and 83 points in a pair of wins over Valley and First Assembly.
“To be honest, we’ve just started shooting better,” James said of the team’s offensive surge. “But we do play uptempo, we’re try to get early shots, and our top-8 players are all guards, so we always have guards on the floor.”
Having eight guards on the floor has helped the Stallions have options when it comes to shooting, with 14 made 3-pointers in each of those last two wins, which saw winning margins of 66 and 34.
“Our main goal, is once we get the rebound we look for shots off the fast break,” James said. “I’ve coached for 30 years and always had a focal point post player, and we don’t have that, so we’ve had to change our style.”
James took the Marshall Christian job after the school year had already started, but is no stranger to the area hoops scene, having been an assistant at Albertville, a JV coach at Southside, and a head boys and girls varsity coach at West End and Asbury.
James said one of the biggest challenges this season has been simply getting the team on the same page. The team lost three starters from last season’s team that averaged nearly 80 points per game, and then with football season, only allowed for a couple full-team practices before the season started.
“We’re getting better every time we play,” James said. “Because we’re learning to play together every time we go out.”
But the return of the Dobbins brothers has given the Stallions the boost they needed. The pair were originally set to play at Huntsville High this season, but returned to Marshall Christian, and after sitting out the first three games of the season have caught fire. In the two wins before the holiday break, Joel scored 29 against Valley, then 26 against First Assembly, while Evan netted 18 and 23 in those wins.
“Since they’ve been back, it’s taken a bit for them to get into the swing of things,” James said of the duo. “But they’ve really been shooting the ball well the last few games. If you’re not guarding them, you look up and you can be down 15 in about two minutes.”
But there is a cost to playing as fast as the Stallions do, coming in the form of turnovers, which have plagued the team in their two losses.
“We have way too many turnovers,” James added “In our two losses we’ve had 35 and 32 turnovers, and you can’t beat anybody with 35 and 32 turnovers. In both games we were ahead or leading going to the fourth quarter, and turnovers have killed us in those games, we have to protect the ball better.”
That and their struggles at the free throw line, where despite their hot shooting from behind the arc, the Stallions are shooting at under 50-percent from the free-throw line, are where James says the team needs to improve if they want to make a run at the Alabama Christian Athletic Association title. The Stallions compete in the ACAA North Division, and the top-2 teams in the North and South divisions each getting an automatic bid to the ACAA Elite 8 Tournament.
The Stallions will look to solidify their place at the tournament with three regional games ahead, including a rematch against Valley at home on Thursday, and their biggest game of the season to date on Friday, when they host undefeated Brooklane, the only team to beat the Stallions in regional play. The challenge against Brooklane is the polar opposite style they bring to the court.
“They’re a very physical ball club and they try to intimidate you,” James said. “They’re so much bigger and stronger than us.”
