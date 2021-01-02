Former Boaz and North Alabama standout AJ Milwee was announced as the next offensive coordinator at Arkansas State on Monday afternoon after spending the past two seasons as an offensive analyst at the University of Alabama.
At Arkansas State, Milwee will be working under new head coach Butch Jones, who he worked with for the past two seasons at Alabama.
Milwee, who graduated from Boaz High School in 2004, has quickly risen up the coaching ranks following a standout career at North Alabama.
Milwee transferred to UNA after a year at Alabama, and went on to become the most prolific passer in Lions history, he posted a 33-5 mark as the starting quarterback during his three seasons. Milwee also set all-time school records for career passing yards (8,436), pass completions (677), passing attempts (1,030), touchdown passes (73) and total offense yards (9,401). He earned honorable mention All-America honors during his senior season, and was a two-time finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy, awarded annually to the nation's top player at the NCAA Division-II level.
Milwee was also a graduate assistant at UNA for two years after his playing career wrapped up.
"I've had an opportunity to work with A.J. on a daily basis over the last two years at the University of Alabama, and I've been very impressed with his work ethic, ability to foster and create relationships and his overall knowledge of offensive football,” Jones said of Milwee in a press release posted by Arkansas State. “A.J. has coordinating experience and has proved that he can manage, motivate and direct an entire offensive unit, which includes not only players, but staff members as well. He is also regarded as a coach who can develop quarterbacks to play at the highest level."
Milwee has helped the Tide to an 11-0 record this season and the No. 1 ranking in the College Football Playoff, and helped the Tide to a No. 8 ranking at the finish of the 2019 season.
Prior to his two years at Alabama, Milwee spent seven season at Akron where he started as the quarterbacks coach in 2012, and then was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2013. During his time at Akron, he helped turn around one of the most down-trodden programs in the country, including a division title in 2017, and helped the Zips pass for the second most touchdowns in a season in school history In 2016 when they found the end zone 25 times through the air. Milwee was named to the inaugural American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) 30 Under 30 Coaches' Leadership Institute in 2016, a program aimed at training future leaders in football coaching.
In 2012 as the quarterbacks coach, Milwee helped the Zips set a program record and led the MAC in passing yards with 3,753, and 30 touchdown passes.
Before his stint at Akron, Milwee was an assistant at East Mississippi College for one year, where they won a NJCAA national championship.
At Boaz, Milwee was a standout passer who heled the Pirates make two playoff runs during his junior and senior seasons.
Milwee will be joined at Arkansas State by his wife Ashley, and their children JJ and Jett.
