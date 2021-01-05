Alabama star receiver DeVonta Smith was announced as the winner of the 86th Heisman Trophy, beating out teammate and quarterback Mac Jones, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask.
Smith was awarded the trophy in a digital ceremony, which is normally held in New York, but was canceled this year due to COVID concerns.
Smith picked 447 first-place votes to finish with 1,856 total points, beating out runner-up Lawrence, who received 222 first-place votes and 1,187 points. Jones finished third in the voting.
Smith becomes the first wide receiver to win the Heisman since Michigan's Desmond Howard in 1991, and the third Alabama player to claim the award, joining running backs Mark Ingram (2009) and Derrick Henry (2015).
On Christmas Eve it was revealed that Alabama became just the second school ever to have three players finish in the Top-5 of the Heisman Trophy voting. Tide running back Najee Harris finished fifth in the voting, but was not a finalist for the award. The only other team to accomplish that feat came in 1946 when Army saw Glenn Davis, Doc Blanchard and Arnold Tucker finish in the Top-5.
Voting for the award concluded on December 21,not taking into account his seven catches for 130 yards and three touchdowns against Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl.
Including the Rose Bowl stats, Smith currently sits first in receptions (105), receiving yards (1,641), all-purpose yards (1,912) and receiving touchdowns (20), and will only add to those stats on Monday night when the Tide take on Ohio State in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.
During his time in Tuscaloosa, Smith has re-written the Tide record books, setting the career receiving yards record, and single season receiving yards records all this season.
In addition to those single season stats, Smith is within striking distance to break Amari Cooper's career receptions record at Alabama (228), the SEC single-season touchdown receptions record (tied with LSU's Ja'Marr Chase, 20) and Jordan Matthews' SEC career receiving yards record (3,759). Smith also has a chance to be be the first player with more than 20 receiving touchdowns in a season since Davante Adams hauled in 24 for Fresno State in 2013.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.