Fyffe's Ike Rowell capped his career and a perfect senior season by being awarded the Alabama Sports Writers Association's Back of the Year Award in Class 3A.
Rowell quarterbacked the Red Devils to a perfect 15-0 record this past season, culminating with a come-from-behind win over Montgomery Catholic in the 3A state title game. Rowell was also instrumental in helping Fyffe build a 45-game winning streak that they will carry into next season.
For the season, Rowell was one of the most prolific players at any level quarterbacking the Devils, but doing most of his damage with his legs. This season he rushed for 1,709 yards and 30 touchdowns, while also passing for another 684 yards and nine scores. In addition to this award, Rowell was previously named to the Class 3A first-team All-State honors.
Rowell's teammate, Caleb Lyles, himself a three-time All-State player, was also named a finalist for the 3A Lineman of the Year Award, but lost out to Jett Smith of Walter Wellborn High School.
The complete list of winners in each class is as follows.
Linemen of the year
This story will be updated.
