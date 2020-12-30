Goodyear Cotton Bowl
Dec. 30/ 8 p.m. AT&T Stadium/ Arlington, Texas
#7 Florida (8-3, 8-2 SEC) vs. #6 Oklahoma (8-2) ESPN
Series History: Florida leads, 1-0 • Last Meeting: UF, 24-14 (2009 at BCS Championship Game)
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Dec. 31 / Noon, Amon G. Carter Stadium / Fort Worth, Texas Mississippi State (3-7, 3-7 SEC) vs. #24 Tulsa (6-2) ESPN
Series History: First Meeting
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Jan. 1/ Noon, Mercedes-Benz Stadium / Atlanta, Ga.
#9 Georgia (7-2, 7-2 SEC) vs. #8 Cincinnati (9-0) ESPN
Series History: Georgia leads, 2-0 • Last Meeting: UGA, 31-17 (1976 at Athens)
Vrbo Citrus Bowl
Jan. 1 / 1 p.m. Camping World Stadium / Orlando, Fla.
Auburn (6-4, 6-4 SEC) vs. #14 Northwestern (6-2) ABC
Series History: Auburn leads, 1-0 • Last Meeting: AU, 38-35 (2010 at Outback Bowl)
CFP Semifinal at the Rose Bowl
Jan. 1 / 4 p.m. AT&T Stadium/ Arlington, Texas
#1 Alabama (11-0, 10-0 SEC) vs. #4 Notre Dame (10-1) ESPN
Series History: Notre Dame leads 5-2 • Last Meeting: UA, 42-14 (2013 at BCS Championship Game)
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Jan. 2 / Noon, TIAA Bank Field / Jacksonville, Fla.
Kentucky (4-6, 4-6 SEC) vs .#23 N.C. State (8-3) ESPN
Series History: Tied 1-1 • Last Meeting: UK, 27-2 (1970 at Lexington)
Outback Bowl
Jan. 2 / 12:30 p.m. Raymond James Stadium / Tampa, Fla.
Ole Miss (4-5, 4-5 SEC) vs. #11 Indiana (6-1) ABC
Series History: First Meeting
Capital One Orange Bowl
Jan. 2 / 8 p.m. Hard Rock Stadium / Miami Gardens, Fla.
#5 Texas A&M (8-1, 8-1 SEC) vs. #13 North Carolina (8-3) ESPN
Series History: First Meeting
