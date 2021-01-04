The annual Marshall County Basketball Tournament due to ongoing issues within all Marshall County schools related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Marshall County School System announced the cancellation of the 2021 Marshall County Varsity Basketball Tournament on December 30 via email from Marshall County School Superintendent, Cindy L. Wigley.
“As the mom of two boys who played basketball throughout middle and high school, I know how important the tournament is to our local teams,” Wigley said in a statement released Monday morning. “Unfortunately, we are in the difficult position of trying to balance the safety of our athletes, coaches and communities, while also providing our student-athletes with the opportunity to hopefully complete the remainder of their seasons.”
Kate Duncan Smith DAR was set to host this year’s tournament. The tournament host site rotates between the different participating Marshall County schools each year. Last season, Albertville swept the varsity tournament titles while the games were played at Snead State.
Wigley said that decision to cancel this year’s edition of the tournament stemmed from a focus on long-term goals for area teams, wanting them to be able to compete in area and region games, as well as hopefully finishing their seasons, rather than play for a county title and risk potential exposure. 16 total varsity teams, eight boys and eight girls, were set to compete in this year’s tournament.
“No matter what precautions are taken, there is still a significant risk when bringing folks from all Marshall County communities together,” Wigley said of the decision to cancel. “I cannot speak for everyone, but I know many coaches and players do not want to risk the possibility of sickness or having to quarantine; therefore, resulting in the team not being able to compete in area games. If something like this were to occur, it could impact a team’s ability to compete in their area tournament or potentially compete in the postseason.”
Another reason Wigley and the rest of the Marshall County School System elected to cancel, were the rising COVID rates in the county, and the logistics of bringing 16 teams to two different schools and attempting to keep players, coaches, officials, and fans safe.
“As everyone knows, we are also in a period of very high community spread of the disease,” Wigley added. “Given the extreme pressure that our local hospitals are under right now to treat the large numbers of positive cases, the potential community spread that could result from such a large tournament made it very difficult to move forward with the event.”
In addition to the varsity tournaments being canceled, host Arab City Schools, announced the cancellation of the 2021 Marshall County Jr. High Basketball Tournament.
