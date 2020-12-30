Brody Dalton and Micah Johnson each had a double-double, with Johnson coming within one assist of a triple double, leading Fyffe to a convincing 74-65 win over Arab on Tuesday night at the Don Webb Invitational in Scottsboro.
Dalton scored a game-high 22 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for his double-double, while Johnson netted 14 points, grabbed 16 rebounds, and dished out 9 assists, helping the Red Devils build a 62-39 lead after three quarters. Xavier Works also filled the scoresheet, tallying 20 points in the win.
"We shot well from the field and played solid defense," Fyffe coach Martin Thrash said. "Our kids really rebounded and shared the ball. Hopefully we will continue to improve."
The Red Devils jumped the Knights from the opening tip, outscoring them 22-14 in the first quarter, building the lead to 41-26 at halftime, and leading by as much as 26 at one point before getting younger players in the game.
Arab were led by Ed Johnson and Darian Lusk, who each scored 15 in the loss.
Fyffe improves to 9-3 on the season with the win, and is now 2-0 at the Webb Invitational. They'll close out the tournament today (Wednesday) against host Scottsboro, looking to capture a 3-0 week heading into the new year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.