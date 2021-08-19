The 2020 season was a tough one for the Asbury Rams, with few upperclassmen on the roster and a daunting schedule in their 3A region, the Rams struggled to a 1-9 mark a year ago.
But according to third-year head coach Chris Williams, this year’s team is the most dedicated he’s seen throughout the offseason, even with again a small number of upperclassmen, and numbers across the board that are down slightly from previous seasons.
“As far as leadership goes, as far as working out, they’re committed, working hard trying to be leaders on and off the field,” Williams said of his group, which will include just four seniors and a pair of juniors, but a large sophomore class that will gain experience from the start. “Our numbers are down a little bit this year … we’ve got probably the smallest number as far as the previous two years that I’ve been here, but I have a group of kids that’s unified. They’re committed to doing what’s best for the program. They want to be successful, no matter the record. I tell them that our win-loss record is not what’s going to define us, it’s going to be our character and how we present ourselves on the field.”
Williams said that they’ve consistently had around 20 or so kids throughout the summer at practices and workouts, and expect around 25 to 28 players total when the season begins, with around 75 percent of the starters from a season ago back in the red and black.
Despite the 1-9 mark a year ago, the young roster did show signs of progress throughout the season, going the distance in more than half of their games, including a pair of games that came down to the final seconds, and gaining valuable experience they’ll use this season.
“That’s something that we had not been able to do in the previous years of being a varsity football program,” Williams explained. “So, this year, when we have that opportunity to go that distance, our goal is we’re going to try to win a few more of those that we had opportunities to.”
For Williams, those missed opportunities last year are viewed as correctable mistakes, and sometimes even just getting a bounce here or there, as well as cutting down on mistakes that might lead to what he called, “hidden yardage.”
“As a coach, learning some of the things we did, as soon as the game’s over we go back and start watching film even on the bus ride home,” Williams said of those lessons. “We can identify if we had done this the outcome might have been different. If we learn from our mistakes, then we can coach the kids up on those little things.
“I think a lot of times people don’t realize that even your elite teams, you have to have some luck to run the table. You’ve got to have a ball bounce your way, and you’ve got to have a good spot here and there. A lot of people don’t realize the little things that go on during the game. I’m a firm believer in hidden yardage. As far as bad snaps, you get a guy on second down and then you have a false start and it’s second and seven. You get a backside holding call on a 30-yard gain and you’re backed up on second or third down, so it’s the little things that we as coaches can correct, and hopefully the kids will.”
Offensively and defensively, Williams expects to lean on the trio of Dante Broussard, Jacob Gareri, and Gavin Johnson, with Broussard one of those few seniors and set to play H-Back, while Gareri and Johnson will line up at fullback and quarterback as sophomores. Williams said he thinks Broussard could break the 1,000 yard mark this season, with hopes that Johnson and Gareri could combine for another 1,000-plus yards.
“These three have especially shown a lot,” Williams said of the group. “These three right here are going to be a heavy load as far as offense is concerned.”
Williams said he hopes this trio can lead the way with what he expects to be a more physical offense this season, with a focus on improving the running game.
As far as an outlook on the schedule, Williams sees a number of games where if the team can stay healthy, they feel they should win.
“Everybody’s got a chance to win when the game starts,” Williams added. “But at the same time, we’re also realistic, so I told our guys that I truly believe there’s five football games we have a chance that if we play well, if we don’t have injuries, but there’s five football games on our schedule and we’re going to have a chance in those games, and it’s up to us to make a play and determine that outcome.”
The Rams will host Gaston in their season opener on August 20, a rematch of last season’s week one game that Gaston took in a 38-33 thriller.
