The first tenant for the City Harbor – Southern Brewers Cooperative – was announced last week. But more announcements will be coming shortly, according to developer Patrick Lawler.
He said he’s very close to being able to announce “some great restaurants.”
The next thing you’ll see at the Harbor beginning Aug. 10 will be mobile COVID-19 testing by United Family Doctors. Lawler donated the property rental fee for them to be able to do that.
Lawler said the City Harbor investment will come to well over $10 million. There will be 29,000 square feet of leasable space and most of that will be occupied by restaurants more so than retail.
Lawler expects the full build-out of the harbor to take 14 to 16 months, so things will be moving fast once they start rolling.
He said the development never would have taken place without a “pro-business Council and administration.”
Other developers had approached the city previously, but they all wanted lots of tax abatements and even for the city to use its bond-issuing capacity to underwrite their projects, according to Mayor Leigh Dollar.
“They wanted everything,” Lawler said. “I didn’t ask for anything really.”
He acknowledged he got a good deal on the lease, but said it’s a good deal for the city too. He said the City Harbor will be a destination-type attraction that will draw people from a wide area and the spillover should be good for other nearby businesses.
“It’s a win-win” he said.
Lawler has a 40-year lease on the property with a 40-year renewal option. But certain benchmarks must be met for the lease to continue and for the renewal to take place.
“I also had to put up a $1 million letter of credit to make sure what I say is going to happen will happen” Lawler said.
He feels the City Harbor development will help Guntersville reach its potential.
“We have a 69,000 acre playground with the lake, but no swing set,” Lawler said. “The City Harbor is the swing set.”
He said like it or not, Guntersville is now a suburb of Huntsville.
The City Harbor will help attract more people from Huntsville to visit Guntersville.
A Guntersville native, Lawler has spent much of his professional life making business deals in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
“I’m here for a reason,” he said. “There’s tremendous opportunity here, but we want the right type of growth.”
Lawler pointed to his other local project, the lakeside residential development The Reserve, as a possibility of how “the right growth” can impact local government bodies.
“The county was getting $500 a year in tax revenue from that property as timberland before I came in,” he said. “Now it’s getting $250,000 a year in property taxes and within 5 years, it will be $800,000 a year.”
