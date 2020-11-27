During a regularly scheduled meeting Nov. 19, the Marshall County Board of Education passed a resolution to establish a line of credit with Citizens Banks to cover payroll expenses.
According to the resolution, annexation of the county’s tax base has led to a reduction in funds. The board authorized Superintendent Cindy Wigley to open a line of credit ample enough to cover payroll expenses as needed during times of funding shortages.
“This is an annual resolution we do because the state doesn’t send money to pay staff before the holidays,” Wigley told The Reporter. “In years past, they [the state] did send it before, but it has become common for them not to send until after the holidays. It really puts our folks in a bind, so we do this to help our people.”
In other business, the board:
• Elected Mark Rains as board president
• Elected Brian Naugher as board vice-president
• Approved the minutes from the Oc. 29 meeting.
• Approved the following personnel action items:
A. Resignations/retirements
1. Pamela Gray, instructional assistant, Douglas Middle School, resignation effective Oct. 23, 2020.
2. Kathy Bates, CNP, Brindlee Mountain High School, retirement/resignation effective Jan. 1, 2021.
3. Lucas Patterson, Accounts Payable Accountant/MTS Bookkeeper, resignation effective Dec. 11, 2020.
B. Transfer
1. Audra Keller, Teacher, DAR Elementary School to half-day counselor/half-day teacher, DAR Elementary School effective Jan. 4, 2021.
C. Leaves of absence (LOA)
1. Darlene Bonds, administrative assistant, Central Office, LOA, Nov. 5- Dec. 18.
2. Debbie Raney, teacher, Brindlee Mountain Primary, LOA, Nov. 18- Dec. 18, 2020.
3. Susan Breedwell, teacher, Brindlee Mountain Primary, LOA, remainder of 2020-2021 school year.
4. Hannah Williams, instructional assistant, LOA, Jan. 11-April 19, 2020.
5. Shayla Farish, pre-K auxiliary teacher, LOA, Jan. 4-March 8, 2021.
6. Tonia Marsh, Teacher, remote virtual student support, effective Dec. 1, 2020-May 27, 2021.
7. Erin Gentry, teacher, Asbury High School, effective Jan. 4-Feb. 5, 2021.
D. New Employees
1. Taylor Jones, temporary teacher, Sloman Primary, filling a leave of absence Nov. 30, 2020- April 30, 2021.
2. Lindsey Skirlock, temporary instructional assistant, Sloman Primary, filling a leave of absence Jan. 11-April 19, 2021.
3. Tonia Marsh, remote teacher for virtual student support, Marshall County Schools, effective Dec. 1, 2020.
4. Bradley Ogle, Douglas Learning Center Co-op student, Douglas Middle School CNP, part time/$10 per hour, retroactive to Sept. 4, 2020.
5. Hailey Davidson, temporary pre-K auxiliary teacher, Douglas Elementary, filling a leave of absence Jan. 4-March 8, 2021.
6. Michaela Young, temporary teacher, Brindlee Mountain Primary School, effective Nov. 30, 2020-May 28, 2021.
