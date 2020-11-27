JACKSON, Miss. — BancorpSouth Bank has tapped Joseph Moss as its Southeast regional president, where he will be responsible for overseeing all banking locations in Alabama, Florida and the southern half of Mississippi. Moss succeeds David Barrentine, who recently retired after 41 years in the banking industry and nearly 20 with BancorpSouth.
Moss, who joined BancorpSouth in 2003, most recently served as the deputy regional president for the Southeast region, supporting the company’s banking services in Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. He has been in the banking industry for 27 years, holding roles as branch manager, premier lender, market president and division president and is a certified public accountant in the state of Mississippi.
“We’re confident this will be a seamless transition for Joseph,” said BancorpSouth Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Officer Brian Walhood. “He has already proven himself as a great leader for our company and a tremendous supporter of our communities.”
Moss earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Mississippi State University in Starkville, Mississippi, and completed the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University. He served 27 years in the 172nd Airlift Wing of the Mississippi Air National Guard where he retired as the command chief master sergeant.
Active in his local community, Moss serves as chairman of the Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership, a trustee for the Mississippi Community Foundation of Mississippi and is a former member of the Madison County Business League & Foundation Advisory Board. He is also involved with the Salvation Army of Jackson, Mississippi, the United Way of the Capital Area and the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and is a member of the Mississippi Society of Certified Public Accountants. Moss is a graduate of Leadership Mississippi and Leadership Rankin.
About BancorpSouth Bank
BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, with approximately $24 billion in assets. BancorpSouth operates approximately 310 full-service branch locations as well as additional mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas, including an insurance location in Illinois. BancorpSouth is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. To learn more, visit the community commitment page at www.bancorpsouth.com; and follow the company on social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.