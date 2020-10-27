In light of protests, civil unrest and the other things taking place, a new group has formed to stress the heritage and culture of north Alabama.
It is called Heritage Protection of North Alabama or HPNA. Their website is hpna-usa.com.
Members with Marshall County ties include John Coffindaffer, Reginald Hughes and Marjorie Reeves.
The group’s “mission statement” is to “protect and preserve symbols and artifacts of our Alabama history and culture.”
Coffindaffer said they won’t be counter-protesting, but will be working with state, city and county officials and legislators to:
- Pass, maintain and uphold legislation to protect history.
- Safeguard monuments and grave sites.
- Defend the freedoms of those who wish to maintain their American and southern heritage.
- Provide education and dissemination of material that presents a factual counter-argument to today’s political correctness/cancel-culture Marxist movement.
Coffindaffer said the group strongly supports the U.S. Constitution and opposes any forms of extremism.
There is no charge to become a member of HPNA, but members should be strongly patriotic.
“HPNA are patriotic Americans who are taking a firm stand against the local Marxist cancel-culture revolution that is hell bent in eradicating Southern history and heritage through the destruction and relocation of all of our historical monuments and grave sites,” Coffindaffer said.
