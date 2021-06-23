The Foundation for Marshall Medical Centers believes healthcare professionals are the cornerstone of an effective healthcare organization. It is this very belief which leads the Foundation for Marshall Medical Centers to invite area high school and home schooled seniors planning to pursue a degree in a healthcare to apply for scholarships each year.
These scholarships are provided through generous donations made to the Foundation’s Scholarship Program which was originally created in 2007 by area business leaders, health care providers and other Marshall County residents interested in playing a role in the training of quality health care professionals.
“Our scholarship program and the future of our local graduates are very important to us. We want to encourage them to come back to Marshall County and pursue their medical careers,” says Jennifer Amos, Donor Relations Coordinator for the Foundation.
Five scholarships were awarded to local high school seniors headed for college in the fall. Award recipients for 2021 are:
Ty Murphy – Albertville High School
Chandler Hampton –Guntersville High School
E. Slone Butler – Kate Duncan Smith DAR High School
Josie Altom – Guntersville High School
Hannah Davis – Sand Rock High School
