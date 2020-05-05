Recently, U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Alabama) announced the Albertville Regional Airport - Thomas J. Brumlik Field was awarded a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grant of $380,200 to construct a taxiway.
Including the Albertville Airport, Shelby announced 25 local airports across Alabama would receive a total of $60,999,054 in FAA grants. The funding, some of which is made available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) of 2020, was awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) for various airport improvements, he said.
“These FAA grants will support airport infrastructure improvements to 25 Alabama airports and allow operations to continue as they work to minimize the negative effects of COVID-19,” Shelby said in a statement. “It is important that we invest in advancing our airports, particularly those in rural areas which have a significant economic impact in local communities. This $61 million in DOT funding for aviation in Alabama is great news and will contribute to the vitality of our entire state.”
Albertville Regional Airport Director Jerry Cofield said FAA grants are administered through the Airport Improvement Program’s (AIP) annual and supplemental awards. Additionally, he said funds provided through the CARES Act served as the local match for the airport improvement projects. Therefore, the City of Albertville would not have to fund any of the project.
“The 2020 AIP projects will be funded at 100%,” Cofield said. “It’s outstanding. The city will not have to put any matching funds into this project. This year it will be totally funded.”
Since the airport needs more hangers, and Cofield said the FAA grant would fund a taxiway to access the ones to be built in the near future. The AIP would not provide any funds for hangers, he said.
“It’s a real plus,” Cofield said. “In this case, we’re extending a taxiway into another area so that we can build additional hangers that would tie to that taxiway. Then the city will have to build the hangers at their expense, and then turn around and lease them to the tenants and that takes care of the debt services the city incurs building the hangers.”
Cofield said the taxiway extension would be 186 feet long and would allow two hangers on one side and one on the other side. He said the new hangers would house corporate sized jets, larger-sized aircraft and smaller aircraft. He said the city plans to let for bids in May.
“It’s a 60-day project,” he said. “I’d like to get one started right away, since we have a shortage of hanger space for large aircraft.”
He said he didn’t think there would be any trouble finding tenants for the proposed hangers. In fact, Cofield said there were already requests for larger hangers.
“The corporate planes burn fuel at a higher rate than the smaller ones, obviously, and fuel sales are what sustains the airport, in at least one form,” he said. “The city gets 6-cents a gallon on fuel sales.”
Albertville Regional Airport has a $250,000 budget, and he said its income matches that, which is an offset budget. In additional income, the new hangers would receive $2,000-$3,000 per a month.
Currently, he said the airport has finished the construction of a new corporate hanger that an existing tenant would be leasing. He said it is one of the larger hanger projects the city has completed.
A total of 28 grants were awarded to 25 local airports in Alabama, some of which included:
• Isbell Field Airport, Fort Payne, Alabama – $75,000 to rehabilitate an apron.
• Northeast Alabama Regional Airport, Gadsden, Alabama – $166,667 to install a runway vertical and visual guidance system and rehabilitate airport beacons.
• Guntersville Municipal-Joe Starnes Field, Guntersville, Alabama – $166,667 to construct a runway and a taxiway.
• Scottsboro Municipal-Word Field, Scottsboro, Alabama – $309,434 to improve airport drainage and rehabilitate a runway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.