As a convenience to community members, the Marshall County School System, in conjunction with Auburn University, Auburn School of Pharmacy, Auburn Extension Program, Marshall County Emergency Management Agency, and the Marshall Technical School Public Safety Education program, will be providing a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Friday, Sep.10, 2021, from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at the Claysville School located at 140 Claysville School Road, Guntersville, AL 35976.
The Auburn School of Pharmacy will be administering the Pfizer vaccination.
This a free drive through service. Please bring a form of ID
Open to community members and anyone ages 12 and older.
