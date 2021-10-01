BOAZ – The Music Department of Snead State Community College has a full schedule of live musical performances this fall, including these events coming up in October:
Snead State welcomes Deborah Loach, Head of Percussion Studies at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, for a special Percussion Recital on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 3 p.m. in Fielder Auditorium.
Born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, percussionist Deborah Loach enjoys performing both as a soloist and an ensemble player. As an orchestral musician, Deborah played tuned gongs for the Nashville Symphony’s October 2019 recording project of the piece “My Father Knew Charles Ives,“ by John Adams. She also played percussion with the Nashville Symphony at Carnegie Hall for the Carnegie Hall’s Spring for Music Festival.
A Music Teachers National Association Recital Exchange Guest Artist, Deborah is section percussionist with the Mobile Symphony and enjoyed playing the Mobile Symphony’s Concert series that featured Renee Fleming as soloist. Deborah also plays percussion with the Huntsville Symphony.
The College Street Singers and the Jazz Band are also scheduled to perform at Old Mill Park as part of the Boaz Harvest Festival on Friday, Oct. 1. The two student ensembles will perform from 1:30-2:15 p.m.
The Jazz Band will also provide music during Snead State’s Founder’s Day on Thursday, Oct. 21. The band will perform at the gazebo behind the Administration Building on the Boaz campus from 5-7 p.m.
