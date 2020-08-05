More than nine miles of natural gas line is currently being installed along U.S. Highway 75 just outside of Albertville to better serve rural customers.
The work is being done by T.J. Construction out of Florence, which began in February. According to Marshal County District CEO Richard Lawson, the project has a price tag of $5 million.
“This new line is going help serve some rural areas of Marshall County like Martling, Asbury and into DeKalb County to the Kilpatrick area,” he said. “Up until now, we pretty much had the whole county covered except this particular area. It’s a good project and will be beneficial to the area.”
Lawson said there are 140 chicken houses in DeKalb County and 100 in Marshall County that will use these new gas lines. He added that residential areas will also benefit from the new services.
“These new lines will also help out when it comes to commercial use in the area,” Lawson concluded. “The job has gone really well, and some customers are already getting to use the new lines.”
