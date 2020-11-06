Guntersville Museum’s 12th Annual Festival of Trees will again feature over 35 decorated Christmas Trees and will coincide with a joint art exhibit.
The exhibits will be on display from November 19th – January 3rd. Tree participants as of today:
• Gina Pratt
• Mountain Valley Arts Council
• Marshall County Convention & Visitors Bureau
• Marshall County ARC
• The Advertiser Gleam
• Jubilee Family Chiropractic
• Anchor Club of Guntersville
• Guntersville City Schools Extended Adventures
• Guntersville Middle School After-School
• Marshall County RSVP
• Lakeside Quilters
• CAJA
• Lakeview Civic Organization
• LiveLonger HappyFest
• First United Methodist Church Adult Respite
• John Rutland Dentistry
• Guntersville Self-Storage
• Boy Scout Troop #4173
• Guntersville Lion’s Club
• Guntersville Garden Club
• Guntersville Yoga
• Friends of the Guntersville Library
• Marshall County Elks Lodge
• Colony Garden Club
• Branchwater Village
• Heroes of King Mountain DAR Chapter
• Twenty-First Century Club
• Yelli Kelli
• Guntersville Lady Civitans
Special music on Sunday, Dec. 6, with the RSVP Ukulele group and Sunday, Dec. 13,with the RSVP Dulcimers. This is an added element for visitors as they walk through the museum.
The museum will also be hosting a joint art exhibit feature two regional artists:
Larry Allen
(from his website: www.larryallenpottery.com)
Each piece of stoneware from LA Pottery is hand-crafted solely by the artist. His inspiration for his designs comes largely from African and Native American art. Larry makes each vessel from a special black stoneware clay through multiple glazings and firings. Most of his pieces involve delicately carved designs into the surface of the wheel-thrown vessel. All the carving is done free-hand.
Larry Allen was born and raised in Birmingham, Alabama. He received a BA degree in Art from Berea College in Berea, Kentucky in May 1978. Larry has an art studio in Leeds, Alabama where he resides.
In 2007 one of his vases was presented on behalf of the Alabama State Council of the Arts as a gift to Pulitzer Prize winner and author, Harper Lee. One of his vases was given as a gift to Liberia’s first woman president, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.
In addition to developing his unique, inspired pottery creations, Larry teaches pottery classes and travels for exhibitions. Larry displays his work throughout the year in numerous art festivals and galleries, mostly in the central and southeastern United States.
Larry has spent decades perfecting the glazes and techniques you can find in his work. All of his pottery is wheel- thrown and mostly involves a technique known as Sgraffito. This is a sophisticated method of incising designs onto leather-hard clay that has been completely covered with a colored slip (clay solution).
All vessels are made out of stoneware clay. The clay is a “special black” clay. After the vessels are formed they are covered with a slip solution that is mixed and after the slip has stiffened on the vessel it is covered with a wax coating. This allows the carving of designs into the clay. The vessels are bisque fired, then the interior is glazed and fired again to maturity. In the final stage, Larry highlights each piece with a low fire red glaze and re-fires each piece.
Frank Gee
(from his website: www.frankgee.com)
Frank Gee was born in 1948 in Canton, China. His father and mother were forced to flee mainland China during the Communist Revolution and Frank spent most of the first six years of his life in Hong Kong with his mother and his younger sister. His father worked for six years to save enough money to bring Frank, his mother, and his younger sister to the United States. Finally, they were able to join him in Nashville, Tennessee.
Frank attended the Memphis Academy of Arts where he majored in advertising, painting and print making. It was here that Frank painted his first watercolor, “Morning Mist.” He became deeply committed to watercolor as the medium that gives him the greatest freedom of expression.
Frank Gee’s Asian heritage is an integral part of his life as well as his art. He believes that the simple and yet perfect rhythms of nature are reflected in the traditions of the orient. As an avid fisherman, kayaker, canoeist, hiker, and backpacker, Frank is intimately acquainted with nature – the source of all his art.
“Simplicity would have to be the word that most fully characterizes my art. As human beings living in a fast- moving, aggressive society, we tend to over-complicate matters. We become so concerned with details that we fail to comprehend the true essence – the simple truth – of the life which surrounds us. The oriental tradition of art is based on communication through the simplicity of nature. This philosophy of an art of simple forms, subtle suggestion, and natural subject matter has most greatly influenced my concept of art.”
Gyotaku, the ancient Japanese tradition of fish rubbing, has been a recent focus in Frank’s paintings. Experimenting with varied sizes, numbers, and species of fish as well as the medium on which they are painted, has provided Frank with an on-going experiment in creativity.
Gee’s art combines the two diverse cultures that have shaped his life. The ancient traditions of his Asian heritage combined with the modern-day sophistication of his American upbringing make his fine art work unique and exciting.
