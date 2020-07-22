Senator Bobby Singleton recently released the following statement in response to Gov. Kay Ivey’s latest public health order that implements a statewide face mask requirement for all citizens and visitors of the state:
“The last four months of battling this pandemic have uniquely impacted all Alabamians, including those of us fortunate enough to not have lost a loved one to this insidious virus.
Governor Ivey made the difficult decision to institute a statewide order requiring all citizens to wear face masks in public. I applaud the Governor for her leadership on this matter. I have no doubt this decision came with much contemplation, and likely some sleepless nights.
Throughout this ordeal, elected officials from all corners of the state have made many daunting choices - seeking to balance the individual freedoms that we all cherish with the general welfare and good health of each and every citizen of this state.
Only time will reveal the full impact of our actions and inactions.
The reality is that Alabama is trending in the wrong direction. COVID-19 cases are steadily increasing, while hospital capacity is decreasing. Schools are on the verge of reopening, and we don’t have a plan to protect our students and teachers. This temporary measure by the Governor serves the greater good for our children, our healthcare and frontline workers, our elderly populations, and everyone seeking to move past this pandemic.
I continue to urge all Alabamians to do their part in curbing the impacts of the coronavirus. And on the tough days, I encourage you to recall the message of Phillipians 2:4 - let each of you look not only to his own interests, but also to the interests of others.
We can, and we will, get through this together.”
