HANCEVILLE — Alumni and supporters of Wallace State Community College have a new way to support the college’s scholarship efforts by choosing the new Wallace State Community College distinctive license plate for their vehicles or motorcycles.
The collegiate license plates category includes a new option for purchasing a tag supporting Wallace State Community College. All Alabama residents who are vehicle owners may purchase the tag. The tags can be reserved online via the Alabama Department of Revenue website and then picked up at the buyer’s local revenue department.
The cost of the tag is an additional $50 added to the vehicle’s base registration fee, with $48.75 of that $50 going to Wallace State for scholarships for students. An additional fee of $5 will be assessed when a metal plate is issued. Both standard and personalize options are available.
The first design for the license plate includes an image of the Wallace State lion and the tag line “Part of the Pride: Wallace State Community College.” The tags may be displayed on private passenger automobiles, pickup trucks and pleasure motor vehicles. No documentation is required to purchase the plates.
“We’re excited about having this option for advocates of the college,” LaDonna Allen, Alumni Association coordinator, said. “We’re blessed to have many alumni and friends of the college who help us in providing scholarships to deserving students. We hope this will be one more way they will choose to show their support.”
For more information, visit wsccalumni.org/licenseplate. Requests can be made via the Alabama Department of Revenue web page at revenue.alabama.gov under Collegiate Plates. Click on Reserve a Personalized Tag to start the process.
The Wallace State Alumni Association offers open membership to supporters of the college, with membership fees of $20 for students and WaLLi members, $30 for general annual membership and $250 for lifetime membership. Membership benefits include discounts at area restaurants and retail outlets, free admission to WSCC home events, hotel discounts via HotelStorm, shopping discounts via The Working Advantage program, scholarship eligibility for members and dependents, and discounts from the Alumni Association travel program. Visit wsccalumni.org for more information or contact Allen at 256-352-8071 or ladonna.allen@wallacestate.edu.
