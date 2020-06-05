HANCEVILLE — They say necessity is the mother of invention. That was certainly the case at Wallace State during the spring semester, as the COVID-19 pandemic spurred unprecedented innovation in classroom instruction. Like so many colleges across the country, Wallace State transitioned abruptly to totally online delivery and remote work in mid-March. Luckily, the college already had many classes and programs already being taught online, with systems in place and peer mentors to smooth the transition for others.
Wallace State instructors used multiple options to connect through virtual classrooms, including Blackboard Collaborate Ultra, a real-time video conferencing tool that allows instructors to connect face-to-face with students, share applications and documents, and teach as if the class was in a live setting. If students aren’t comfortable with online face-to-face interaction, there are Chat features to connect, and instructors are capable of recording the classroom sessions and posting them for students who missed class as well as for those who want to go back and view it again.
Most instructors scheduled these virtual class meetings with their classes at the same time they met during the traditional setting.
Math instructor Melissa Arnold transitioned her Math 098, 100 and 112 courses to a virtual setting.
“Math isn’t the easiest subject to transition to if you’re comfortable with a traditional setting, but my students responded well,” Arnold said. “It’s important to keep the same classroom times available as if we were on campus, and the students seemed to benefit from watching the recordings, even if they were present for the session. It’s a good review tool. I enjoy students completing math equations and the problem solving required, so I missed the evaluation part of math equations and questions. Because it wasn’t planned, I altered the format of my tests, relying more on other question formats like multiple choice. That was different.”
Wallace State’s traditional classes already had some online components offered on Blackboard. Computer Science provides just one example.
“We have many videos embedded and posted in Blackboard, and Blackboard Collaborate Ultra is a great way to calm the fears of those students who need the face-to-face interaction and instruction,” Penny Aldridge, a Wallace State Computer Science instructor, said. “It’s an excellent tool that I can see being utilized in the future for all classes, no matter if it’s traditional, online or hybrid. It’s user-friendly and easily accessible through our Blackboard learning management platform. It’s a great place to record and save lectures for all class formats.”
Among the Wallace State academic programs at Wallace State, biology and anatomy classes were previously offered in a live classroom setting. That virtual transition was also successful after incorporating new methods.
Wallace State student Peter Howell was enrolled in three traditional courses (Biology 202 – Human Anatomy and Physiology II, Freshman Seminar – ORI 110 and Fundamentals of Oral Communication – SPH 106) before the virtual shift.
“The transition was definitely different for each class, especially for Biology 202,” Howell said. “For the lab part, we had to rely on more pictures than live examination, but it didn’t inhibit my ability to understand the information presented. The main positive was simply having more time to devote to my classes and being able to focus on them more specifically. I think it will help all education systems become more virtually efficient and adaptable.”
The biggest adjustment, he said, was in the style of communication.
“You don’t realize how much communication takes place in an in-person class,” he said.
Howell said his instructors used both Blackboard Collaborate and Zoom to set up virtual classrooms. Other departments on campus incorporated Zoom meetings, Loom how-to videos, chats, and other ways to connect.
Briehn credits Wallace State’s information technology department for its considerable efforts in assisting during the conversion and McGraw Hill for allowing students to access many of its online resources for free during the pandemic.
Wallace State has conducted virtual employee meetings on Blackboard Collaborate, Facebook and Instagram Live sessions for students, and Zoom sessions related to mental health, student services and other support services. These interactive sessions have garnered hundreds of views. Student services staff and others are also available virtually to assist students with enrollment issues, and other needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.