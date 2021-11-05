The Marshall County Veterans Freedom Park Committee will hold a Veterans Day service on Thursday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. in the field next to the Rotary Cabin on Sunset Drive. The public is invited.
That location is expected to be the future site of a new countywide veterans park the group is working on. The City Council has agreed to the site, although the formal final agreement is still being worked on.
Marshall County DAV Commander Randy Vissers will lead the service.
Local Boy Scouts will post the colors with Scout Thomas Miller leading the Pledge of Allegiance.
Every veterans organization in Marshall County is represented on the Freedom Park Committee: the VFW, the DAV and the American Legion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.