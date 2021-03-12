A joint effort between the Boaz Altrusa Club and the Boaz Public Library led to a young woman being able to read the Bible again.
Becca Butler, who is blind, reads through braille. The Boaz Public Library had received a donation of the Bible translated into Braille from the Crestview Church of Christ.
An Altrusa member who lives near Butler saw the books at the Boaz Public Library and asked if Butler could have them.
“We’ve had those books for over a year or more sitting in our Friends of the Library room just waiting for someone who could use them,” said Library Director Lynn Burgess.
“We didn’t know there was a need.
“Altrusa had met here and one of the members saw the books. They are beautiful books … and we are glad to have someone now who can use them and enjoy them.”
Altrusa members gathered Tuesday to present the books to Butler and her mother, Mina.
