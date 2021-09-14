A Horton toddler died Saturday evening in what is being termed a “horrific accident.”
Two-year-old Ivan Aguilar was at his home on Nixon Chapel Road with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of an unresponsive child at about 9 p.m.
Deputies said the child slipped out of the home unnoticed while a male resident of the home was moving a pickup truck on the property.
The man told deputies he did not know he had struck the child and went back inside the home where he and the child’s mother discovered the child missing.
The mother went outside to look for Ivan and found him pinned under a truck tire.
Ivan died at the scene.
The man, who is not the child’s biological father, will not face charges as the incident is being classified as an accident.
“As of right now, we don’t see any charges being filed,” said Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims. “We may have a grand jury look at the case and will be talking with the district attorney’s office. But right now, we believe it to just be a horrific accident.”
Sims said chaplains on staff will be available for any deputies who responded to the accident who may need counseling or support.
“It’s tough when dealing with the death of a child,” Sims said. “Our chaplains have been really good about talking with our deputies, even when there isn’t an incident. They come by to chat and build relationships.
“Our chaplains have really helped several deputies in various situations.”
Funeral services for Ivan are planned for Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Albertville Memorial Chapel.
The family has set up a GoFundme fundraiser to offset funeral expenses.
“Ivan was a very happy and loving baby born in February 2020,” said Tonya Corona, fundraising organizer.
“He always loved everyone and made every day just a bit brighter. Ivan was always snacking on something and laughing in between.
“We, the family, ask for thoughts and prayers for not only him but his mother, aunts, uncles, grandmothers, and everyone in between that had met and taken care of this wonderful baby.
“His passing was the most unexpected and devastating event for everyone involved.”
