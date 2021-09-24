A Boaz woman has died from injuries sustained in a traffic crash Tuesday afternoon.
According to Guntersville Police Lt. Josh Case, the accident occurred at the intersection of Red Barn Road and U.S. 431 on Sept. 21.
Case said the crash involved three vehicles.
During the investigation, officers determined a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer, driven by Mary Burdett, of Boaz, had turned in front of a 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche, driven by Floriberto Vivero, of Gadsden.
After the initial impact, the Trailblazer made contact with a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driven by Teresa Sanchez, of Boaz.
Vivero and Sanchez were not injured.
Burdett was transported to Marshall Medical Center South for treatment of her injuries.
The passenger in Burdett’s vehicle, Marcelene Horton, also of Boaz, was transported to Huntsville Hospital with critical injuries.
She succumbed to those injuries just after 9 p.m. Sept. 22, Case said.
“We believe this was nothing more than an unfortunate accident that resulted in her death,” Case said.
No charges have been filed.
Red Barn Road was closed for more than an hour while Case, a traffic homicide investigator, and other officers investigated the scene. Traffic homicide investigators are often called to the scene of accidents with serious injury or fatalities.
