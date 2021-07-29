During a brief council meeting last Monday night, the Albertville City Council approved the sale of one property and purchase of another.
After voting to declare 5.6 acres of land located off Mathis Mill Road as surplus, the council introduced ordinance No. 1757-21 to approve the sale of the property to Colormasters. According to tax records from 2019, the property was valued at $56,200.
Additionally, Mayor Tracy Honea will negotiate the purchase of 1.48 acres of property adjacent to Fire Station 2 on Medlock Road from RealtyMasters, LLC. This addition would extend the current plot of land westward by 113.33 feet.
In other business, the council:
• Approved the minutes from the July 6 council meeting.
• Approved expenditures for the month of June.
• Introduced ordinance No. 1755-2, which details a request from James and Kayla Nadrotowski to annex property located at 245 Morningside Drive into the city limits and set a public hearing on Aug. 16 to discuss the issue.
• Approved resolution No. 1756-21 to award a bid to Jones Contracting Inc. for the construction of Six T-Hangar at the Albertville Regional Airport at a cost of $480,486.40.
