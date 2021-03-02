Papa Dubi’s will host a groundbreaking ceremony for its new restaurant location at noon on Monday, March 15. The ceremony will take place on the construction site located across from Rapid Care and next to Whitaker Towing at 9510 U.S. Hwy 431, Albertville, Alabama. The free event is open to the public and media.
The 5,500-square-foot restaurant will sit on the southwest corner of a 2.5-acre parcel with views from U.S. Highway 431 heading south. It will be the first indoor/outdoor dining campus in Marshall County. The u-shaped building includes a main dining area and outdoor covered patio that surrounds a central courtyard. A full bar wraps from the covered patio to the interior with beer taps directly connected to the walk-in cooler. The kitchen and bathrooms buffer parking from the dining space and allow for direct guest interaction through a drive-thru window. The main dining room is defined by low-dividing walls and features high windows to fill the space with natural light and offer views into the courtyard.
“We’re hopeful people come for more than just a meal. We really wanted to create the Papa Dubi’s experience,” explains co-owner Will Younghouse. “We envision people playing cornhole, kids running around, people bringing their dogs, and maybe even hearing a little live music from time to time.”
Dan Younghouse opened Papa Dubi’s in December 2005 with his son Patrick Younghouse. The restaurant expanded twice within its original location on Brashers Chapel Road, once in 2007 and again in 2016. Sons Patrick, Will, and Tyler purchased the restaurant from their father and now manage day-to-day operations.
“We never thought we’d see this day,” Will said.“It’s been such a long road. The growth we’ve experienced in the last five years has been humbling. We’ve outgrown this building due to the people of Marshall County supporting us and letting us grow and learn in our early years. We hope all people of Marshall County will take pride in what they’ve helped build by their years of support and love.”
Papa Dubi’s has partnered with Chambless King Architects for the design and Moore Contracting of Guntersville on the buildout of the restaurant. Construction is expected to be completed on December 31, 2021. The existing restaurant location will close once the new location is ready for occupancy.
The building’s interior structure is exposed, stained glulam beams. Cedar is used to emphasis important features of the building, including the entry, drive-thru window, and outside courtyard.
Cross bracing on the open patio will receive vertical stainless-steel cables to serve as a trellis for a wall of ivy to grow.
“This idea and concept wouldn’t be happening without John Chambless pitching the idea to us,” explains Will. “We thought we knew what we wanted, but the Chambless King team brought ideas that took our vision and moved it forward better than we could have imagined. I’m glad I listened. We fell in love with the idea and what Mayor Tracy Honea and the City of Albertville have going on. We couldn’t be more excited to be part of the area’s growth.”
The rear of the site was designed to allow for future expansion to potentially include a bar annex, amphitheater for live music, children’s play area, and space for community crawfish boils.
