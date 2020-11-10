MONTGOMERY – Jeffrey A. Webb, Executive Vice President of Ozark Striping Management Company of Montgomery, Alabama, was installed as the 75th President of the Alabama Road Builders Association at its annual meeting and luncheon in Montgomery on October 30, 2020.
Jeff Webb was born on March 10, 1972, in Anniston, Alabama, attended Newnan High School(GA), Auburn University Montgomery.
Jeff began working within the Road Building industry directly out of High School at Sherman Concrete Pipe. Over a 10-year period, he worked his way from laborer to Dispatcher, to Quality Control Tech, and finally into Sales. He left Sherman to become the Central Alabama Sales Manager for Advanced Drainage Systems. After several years with ADS, Jeff moved onto 3M as the Senior Government Transportation Safety Specialist. During his eight years with 3M, he oversaw Sales and Government Relations within Alabama. He further served as 3M’s Liaison to Southeastern Association of State Highway and Transportation Official (SASHTO) and Southern District of Institute of Transportation Engineers (SDITE). Jeff has served as the Executive Vice President of Ozark Striping Management Co. since October 2009, where he is actively involved in all phases of the day-to-day business and operations of the Ozark family of businesses. He has been an active member of the Alabama Road Builders Association for 30+ years.
Jeff and his wife Nikki currently reside in the Eufaula area. They are the proud parents to their one daughter, Nancy Katheryne. They spend their free time engaged in the raising and training of horses to compete in the equestrian disciplines of three-day eventing.
The luncheon, which included an address from Senatorial Candidate Tommy Tuberville, also installed as officers of the Association the following: Vice President, John Whitman, Mobile Asphalt Co., LLC, Mobile, Frank Murphree, Murphree Bridge Corp., Troy; Treasurer, Brandon Owens, Wiregrass Construction Co., Inc., Pell City; and as Secretary, Michael E. Terrell, Scott Bridge Co., Inc., Opelika is the Immediate Past President.
Members of the ARBA Board of Directors include: Greg Abramson, Abramson, LLC, Birmingham; Keith Andrews, Ikaros, LLC, Tuscaloosa; Sonny Bunn, S T Bunn Construction Co., Inc., Tuscaloosa; Terry Bunn, S T Bunn Construction Co., Inc., Tuscaloosa; Roman Clayton, C & H Construction Services, LLC; Jay Corley, H & L Construction, Inc., Troy; Evans Dunn, Dunn Construction Co., Inc., Birmingham; Craig Fleming, Dunn Construction Co., Inc., Birmingham; Kelly Harrrington, Martin Marietta, Birmingham; Darrin Heatherly, Good Hope Contracting Co., Inc., Cullman; Rodney Hendrix, Wiregrass Construction Co., Inc., Ariton; Mark Ingram, Gary Ingram Grading & Paving, Inc., Dadeville; Chris Jones, Ozark Striping Co., Inc., Ozark; Chris Lovoy, Reed Contracting Services, Inc., Huntsville; Chris Newell, Newell Roadbuilders, Inc., Hope Hull; Allen Payton, Chilton Contractors, Inc., Clanton; Rodney Payton, Chilton Contractors, Inc., Clanton; Jerry Perkins, Vulcan Materials Company, Birmingham; David Reed, Whitaker Contracting Corp., Guntersville; Whit Reed, Whitaker Contracting Corp., Guntersville; Jon Stevens, Rogers Group, Inc., Columbia, TN; Dan Stracener, Tractor & Equipment Co., Inc., Birmingham; Ricky Tant, East Alabama Paving Co., Inc., Opelika; Bret Thornton, Midsouth Paving, Inc., Birmingham; Drew Walkenbach, McCartney Construction Co., Inc., Gadsden; Johnny Walton, John G. Walton Construction Co., Inc., Mobile; Michael Weaver, Mobile Asphalt Co., LLC, Mobile.
The Alabama Road Builders Association, founded in 1947 and based in Montgomery, is the only Alabama association that exclusively represents the collective interests of all sectors of Alabama’s transportation construction Industry. Alabama’s transportation construction industry generates more than $1 billion in economic activity annually and provides employment for more than 37,000 Alabamians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.