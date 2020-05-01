Hopes in the City of Boaz after the Easter Sunday tornado were revitalized by the generous outpouring of neighborly love by not only the city’s residents, but from those both near and far.
Peoples Independent Bank President Royce Ogle said one of the bank’s strategic partners, Integrated Bank Technology (IBT), and its Chief Executive Officer Mark Dittman reached out to him as soon as there was word Boaz had major damage due to the storms. IBT is located in Cedar Park, Texas, and he said even though they don’t have tornadoes like Alabama does it didn’t stop Dittman from lending a helping hand.
“I told him it missed our building by a couple of blocks,” Ogle said. “He asked what he could do … I emailed him to let him know about the Disaster Relief Fund, and he told me he was going to send $15,000. I told him it was mighty generous of him.”
Boaz Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jill Johnson said while out helping clear debris, she learned many people were going to have to start their lives over again “from the ground up.” She said many didn’t have insurance, and those that do, are having to wait for checks with “only the clothes on their backs.”
“So, we had got together, and we decided to start a Disaster Relief Fund,” Johnson said. “We didn’t know how that was going to go or if we were going to be able to help a lot, but people started coming from everywhere — Albertville, Boaz and even Georgia and Tennessee started sending money. If they couldn’t afford [sending] money, they’d bake cakes or cook. Just joining together as an army to help those that were down and out and felt like they didn’t have hope anymore.”
Johnson said the chamber hoped all businesses and community members would participate in Boaz Strong Day, Friday, May 1, to show support to the Easter tornado victims by wearing the Boaz Strong T-shirts made by Wilson’s Screen Printing.
“That just shows everybody how strong we are in Boaz,” Johnson said. “Everybody has a talent, and they pulled it all together to take care of Boaz.”
Wilson’s Screen Printing Owner Keith Wilson said the Boaz Strong T-shirts cost $20, and $15 out every purchase goes directly to the Boaz Disaster Relief Fund. He said to visit wilsonsprint.com to purchase a shirt.
“My wife and I came up with the shirts because we wanted to do something to help,” Wilson said. “We wanted to put a cross since it happened on Easter Sunday.”
Boaz Mayor David Dyar said churches, businesses and people both inside and outside of the community have made donations and worked to help the city.
“We have people stepping up and wanting to give, and I think it just really shows who we are as a community,” Dyar said. “Like Keith and his wife just coming up with something and thinking of how they could give back. I think it’s amazing, and it speaks to who they are and Royce and his team and everyone. The church leadership really has been amazing, industry, local businesses, individuals — I think everybody has contributed in some way.”
Contact the Boaz Area Chamber of Commerce to make a donation to the fund or see how to help with the disaster relief efforts.
