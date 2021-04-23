Two good Samaritans are credited with assisting a Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrest a Georgia man this week.
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said Lt. Willie Orr responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on the edge of Bonds Road, in Guntersville, on April 20.
Upon arrival, Orr observed an Hispanic male standing at the driver’s side door.
Guthrie said Orr attempted to identify the subject, but the situation turned into a scuffle where Orr was forced to deploy a Taser, which had no effect on the suspect.
Two nearby good Samaritans saw the struggle and assisted, allowing Orr to cuff the suspect, later identified as Salomon Andres Ramirez, of Blue Ridge, Ga.,
Guthrie said Orr later determined the vehicle Ramirez was in had been reported stolen from Michigan.
Ramirez was transported to the Marshall County Jail and charged with receiving stolen property, using a false identity to avoid or hinder arrest and attempting to elude a police officer. He is being held on a $30,000 bond.
