With spring in full swing and restrictions under the safer-at-home order easing, those seeking fresh, local produce need look no further than downtown Albertville.
The Albertville Farmers Market reopened Thursday, May 7, with a smaller number of vendors to give people a “preview” of what’s to come in 2020.
“We had a great day at the market last week,” market manager Robin Lathan said. “We only had three vendors in attendance as our goal was to let last week serve as a preview of what’s to come this season and begin easing, little by little, back into operation.”
The vendors for this year’s opening day were Talley’s Fruit Farm with farm fresh strawberries, spinach, kale, green onions, radishes and homemade jams and jellies; Sand Mountain Produce with handcrafted artisan herbal teas, canned sauces and greens; and Fabulous Foods by Deborah with fresh/homemade sourdough, strawberry and blueberry bread, plus cinnamon rolls and other baked goods.
“Last week’s market saw a surprisingly great turnout,” Lathan said. “Our vendors left with little of what they came with, with a couple of them selling everything they brought. With that said, we were very impressed with the public that came by and supported the market.”
She said most customers followed the safety precautions of staying six feet apart and not touching any produce. Many even wore masks and gloves, though the market is not requiring it.
“Almost every person that attended wore a mask,” she said. “We didn’t enforce that, but people did it on their own. Everyone maintained a safe, more than six-foot distance as they waited in line at different vendors’ tables. We had steady waves of crowds at different times of the afternoon, but there were never more than 10 people under the pavilion at a time. The few times there could have been, some waited in the parking lot for others to leave before they approached. The market staff provided hand sanitizer for vendors as well as the public.
“Nearly 100% of our growers at the [market] are true grit, full-time farmers. Farming is their livelihood, not a hobby,” Lathan added. “The majority of them attend other certified farmers markets across North Alabama... They are well schooled in all safety guidelines/protocols in response to COVID-19 mitigation and are great pillars for us to lean on as far as suggestions and further implementations for our own market.”
Lathan said the market would slowly be adding more vendors into the lineup as many were unprepared to begin selling. For the second week, the market added local pork into the lineup with Will Aycock and WTA Livestock.
“At this time, several of our vendors aren’t quite ready to get started with the market yet,” she said. “This year’s excessive rain and the recent cold snap has pushed some of them a little farther back than they’d usually be with much of their produce this season.”
Additionally, Lathan said COVID-19 had farmers wondering if and when they could start selling in markets again leading many of them to sell straight from their fields or commit prepaid customers for boxes of produce through the summer.
“All of these factors have led to some ‘catch up’ time being necessary for several of our vendors to have enough supply to support a three-hour farmers market,” she said. “They’re getting there and will be back at the [market] very soon, we’ll just have a slower start than usual this season; which, in some ways, with all that’s going on, is a blessing in disguise.”
Open Thursdays from 3-6 p.m., Lathan said the market is planning to move from its location on 314 Sand Mountain Drive — where it has been since 2015 — to the new Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater sometime this season. With more applicants seeking a spot in the market, she said 2020 should be a “super fruitful season.”
“Here’s wishing for health, wellness and a successful and safe slow pace back to normalcy in the coming months,” she said.
