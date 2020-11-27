Cash Express locations in Albertville and Boaz are collecting new and gently used toys and clothing for the underprivileged this holiday season.
Candice Jones, Cash Express Albertville assistant manager, said the company has partnered with various local businesses to collect toys and clothes.
“We’ve been doing this for 15-plus years,” she said. “We are trying to help those who won’t be having a Christmas otherwise.”
Cash Express is partnering with the United Way to get the items to those most in need, including local domestic violence shelters. They are collecting clothing, coats and toys.
“We will take anything and everything you have to donate,” Jones said.
She and Jenna Ferguson, the store’s manager, said a dry cleaner has been lined up to clean all the gently used clothing donations prior to distribution.
Donations boxes are set up at the Albertville Fire and Police departments, Extreme Concepts, Walmart, Foodland, Dollar General and Family Dollar stores, and many others.
Don’t have children? Prefer not to part with your possessions? No problem. Cash donations will be accepted, Jones said, and will be used to purchase new underwear and other needed items.
The deadline for donations is Dec. 5, giving volunteers time to clean and sort items.
The Albertville location is at 8477 U.S. 431, while the Boaz location is at 475 U.S. 431.
To find out more about Cash Express and its Christmas toy and clothing drive, call the Albertville location at 256-891-9699.
Donations will be accepted Mondays through Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
