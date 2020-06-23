In a recent video conference with the Albertville Rotary Club, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall weighed in on the protests over the death of George Floyd and police brutality and further explained the issue of Confederate monument removal.
“As we hear about what took place in Minneapolis, let’s also acknowledge that law enforcement has uniformly condemned the actions that took the life of George Floyd, but also push back on some of the narrative that we’ve seen about systemic police brutality,” Marshall said. “I don’t think individuals are talking much about the true facts about crime in this country and law enforcement’s role. If we even look at the protests themselves that have taken place, we’ve got over 750 law enforcement officers that have been hurt, two law enforcement officers that have been killed simply doing their jobs.”
Marshall said he “fully rejects” the idea of defunding the police while recognizing there are nuanced opinions about what departments should and shouldn’t do with their funds.
“I recognize that there are nuances that people have in that regard,” he said. “I hear individuals talk about, ‘well, let’s put more resources over to mental health.’ I think law enforcement has been saying for a long time that we’ve got to do a better job in mental health in our communities because [police] are the true, in some ways, front line mental health officers for each of our communities because of the calls that they’re being asked to respond to.”
However, he said with Alabama’s homicide rate being in the top five in the country and its violent crime rate being in the top ten, there is an “absolutely vital and imperative function” for law enforcement in local communities.
“I know that the [police] men and women that I know are there for the right reasons, and they would be able to do it the right way,” Marshall said. “They have accepted a very dangerous vocation, and I appreciate the work they’re doing.
“Does it mean that we cannot have legitimate discussions about ways to do jobs better?” he asked. “I think absolutely [we should]. I can tell you that I embrace the fact that law enforcement are professionals just as doctors and lawyers and accountants and others [are]… Every year, I’m going to continue education to be able to hone my craft. The same is true for other professions… So law enforcement needs to continue to progress with its techniques and its strategies, but that doesn’t mean that the work that they’re doing is rooted in systemic abuse of individuals or communities.”
Marshall said he and many of his colleagues across the country are drafting a letter to send to the U.S. Congress detailing the conversations being had with law enforcement and to ensure that the crime statistics and the day-to-day role of police officers are accurately depicted.
He also brought up the issue of Confederate monuments, which is currently being debated and protested across Alabama. Since the passing of the Memorial Preservation Act in 2017, no monument or memorial 40 years or older could be removed without permission from the Attorney General. Still, places like Montgomery and Mobile have removed prominent Confederate statues, opting to, instead, pay a one-time $25,000 fine.
“You’ve seen us initiate litigation in Birmingham where the mayor acknowledged that it was in violation of the act to be able to pull down the monument in Linn Park,” Marshall said. “That is still pending although we’ve given them the opportunity to resolve it.
“The City of Mobile moved a monument that had been there for quite some time, and they’ve agreed to be able to pay the $25,000 fine,” he continued. “You know, this is one where, to some extent, you hear an argument, ‘Well shouldn’t you use your discretion during this period of time and choose not to take action?’ We ought take words that are in law with the purpose in which they’re intended, which is it says the attorney general ‘shall enforce,’ and regardless of my personal feelings one way or the other about this law or any others. If it vests the requirement I mean to enforce, and that’s what I’m going to do.”
