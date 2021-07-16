(MONTGOMERY) —Attorney General Steve Marshall announced arrests today in a case involving the theft of $9 million from a resident of an Etowah County assisted living facility.
Lisa Daugherty, 54, of Attalla, was arrested on a warrant** by agents of the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, accompanied by officials from the Boaz Police Department, Etowah County Sheriff’s Department and the Etowah County District Attorney’s Office, charging her with financial exploitation of a former resident of Oak Landing Assisted Living. Daugherty was employed as a care technician, and her elderly victim was a resident of the facility. Daugherty is charged with two counts of first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly: one count for $8 million in currency, and one for $1 million in real estate. Daugherty is being held in the Etowah County Jail on a $1 million cash bond. The investigation by the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit was conducted after a referral from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama.
Two other women were arrested on warrants**, each for first-degree receiving stolen property, in the amount of $600,000. Brooke Crawford, 35, of Atalla, is Daugherty’s daughter, and Jerenita Johnson, 52, of Boaz, is Daugherty’s former partner. Each are being held on a $5,000 bond.
No further information about the investigation or about the defendants’ alleged crimes other than that stated in the warrants may be released at this time.
If convicted, Daugherty faces a penalty of 2-20 years of imprisonment and a fine of not more than $30,000 for each of the two counts, which are class B felonies. Crawford and Johnson face penalties of 2-20 years and not more than $30,000 fines for their charges, which are class B felonies.
*The Alabama Medicaid Fraud Control Unit operates on an annual grant from the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General that provides 75% of its funding.
**A warrant is merely an accusation. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.