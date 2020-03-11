A preliminary hearing was held at the Marshall County Courthouse on Wednesday in the murder case of Michael Lee Hammock, 35, who is accused in the shooting death of Heather Golden, of Arab.
The shooting happened in January. Hammock is charged with murder, first-degree arson and two counts of theft. He is being held in the Marshall County Jail. He is charged with arson because he allegedly set fire to Golden’s house in Arab after shooting her.
During Wednesday’s hearing, prosecutors called three witnesses, according to Marshall County Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Bray.
Arab Fire Chief Ricky Phillips testified about the handling of the arson investigation.
Arab Police investigator Sgt. Lauren Harnack testified regarding the murder investigation, and Albertville Police chief detective Eric Farmer, a member of the Marshall County Major Crime Unit, testified about the data recovered from Hammock’s cell phone.
He also explained how he was able to track Hammock’s movements after the murder by using his own cell phone data.
Hammock’s mother showed up for the hearing, but had to leave the courtroom when testimony began because the prosecutors and defense attorneys asked for the witness sequestration rule to be enforced, and the state implied that she would likely be called as a witness at trial.
Golden’s mother and step-father were also present for the hearing.
Following the hearing, Marshall County Circuit Judge Chris Abel ruled that there is probable cause for all four counts, and he ordered the case to be bound over to a Marshall County grand jury, Bray said.
No other court dates are set in the case, as of Wednesday, March 11.
Hammock was arrested in Lincoln County, Tennessee, by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office after Golden was killed.
Marshall County District Judge Mitch Floyd set his bail at $2 million.
Marshall County District Attorney Everette Johnson said at the time of Hammock’s arrest that charges could change once the case goes to the grand jury.
“The evidence we have right now – that we have in hand – supports the charges that have been filed,” Johnson said. “As we get more evidence, and forensics results, that could change.
“It’s possible that we could upgrade the charge to capital murder at a later time or a capital murder charge could come out of the grand jury,” he added.
Arab Fire and Rescue were called to a house fire on Fourth Street NE near Arab High School in early January.
While fighting the flames, firefighters discovered Golden lying on a bedroom floor covered with blankets. Firefighters also discovered she had been shot.
Golden was 39 years old.
Firefighters say there were two points of origin for the fire – one in the left bedroom and one in a laundry basket in the utility room.
According to the AFR report, the fire was set as “homicide concealment, destroy records/evidence.”
