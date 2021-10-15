The Boaz Recreation Center has classes to interest just about anyone.
• An Open Water Scuba class meets Wednesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. at the rec center pool.
Cost is $595 per person.
To register, call IDEA Instructor Trainer John Valdes Jr. at 256-365-4041 or by email at john36265@yahoo.com.
In the class, participants will learn the fundamentals of scuba diving and earn an open water certification that is recognized worldwide.
A junior open water certification is offered for those between 12 and 15 years of age.
The three- to four-week class includes all class and pool sessions, use of all equipment during the training/certification dives and the open water certification card upon completion.
• Water aerobics classes will meet Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 to 9 a.m. at the rec center pool. All equipment is provided. Children ages 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.
Cost is $5 per person.
Call 256-593-7862 for registration information.
• A tone and tighten class led by instructor Tracy Edwards will meet Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Cost for the class is $5 per person.
The recreation center and indoor pool is located at 400 Elizabeth St., in Boaz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.