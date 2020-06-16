Asbury High School was recently named the Southern Regional Education Board’s Pacesetter School for 2020.
The award was presented to the school’s principal Clay Webber and assistant principal Charles Longshore at the Marshall County Board of Education’s meeting Thursday, June 11.
To be recognized as a Pacesetter School, Asbury had to be an active member of one or more of the Making Schools Work networks for the middle grades, high schools or career and technology centers for two consecutive years. The school also had to administer student and teacher surveys and provided evidence of implementing school improvement strategies related to engaging instruction, aligned curricula, career pathways, systems of support or leadership for continuous improvement.
“We are happy to say Congratulations to Asbury High School,” Superintendent Cindy Wigley said. “Thank you for all your hard work.”
In other business, the board:
• Approved the agenda for the June 11board meeting.
• Approve minutes from the May 28 board meeting.
• Monthly financial report presented by Laura Howard, Marshall County CSFO. Howard said the overall ending fund balance was $6,190,289.13.
• Approved the fiscal year budget, amendment 1
• Approve a service contract with Huntsville Behavior Associates
• Approved the following personnel action items:
A. Resignations/Retirements
1. Kristen Cooper, teacher, Douglas High School, resignation, effective June 1.
2. Angie Stapler, principal, Douglas Elementary School, retirement/resignation, effective Aug. 1.
B. Leaves of absence
1. Whitney Potter, teacher, Sloman Primary School, maternity leave of absence, FMLA paperwork on leave.
2. Tommy James, maintenance department, medical leave of absence, June 1-July 31, no FMLA paperwork available.
C. Transfers
1. Jeffrey Tyler Sharpton, teacher, Brindlee Mountain High School, to teacher, Douglas High
School, effective school year 2020-2021.
2. Stephanie Moore, teacher, DAR Elementary School, to Reading Coach, DAR Elementary School, effective June 11.
3. Vicky Scott, Half-time Asbury Elementary/Douglas Elementary assistant principal, to contract principal, Douglas Elementary, effective July 1.
D. New Employee(s)
1. Victoria Waldrop Dollar, teacher, Brindlee Mountain Primary, effective school year 2020-2021.
2. Syndey Upp, teacher, Brindlee Mountain Primary, effective school year 2020-2021.
3. Mark Miller, teacher, Douglas Middle School, effective school year 2020-2021.
4. Andrea Martin, administrative assistant, Sloman Primary, effective June 4, 2020.
5. Alexis Barron, teacher, Douglas Middle School, effective school year 2020-2021.
6. Karen Lindsey McCurley, teacher, Douglas High School, effective school year 2020-2021.
7. Tina Dowdey, Home Visitor Director, effective June 19, 2020.
8. Barbara Dickens, teacher, Asbury High School, effective school year 2020-2021.
9. Crystal Tims, teacher, Douglas Elementary School, effective school year 2020-2021.
10. Darby Hugeley, teacher, Brindlee Mountain Elementary School, effective school year 2020-2021.
11. Nicholas Ridgeway, teacher, DAR Middle School, effective school year 2020-2021.
12. Carlie Sims, Pre-K Auxiliary teacher, DAR Elementary, paid from OSR Grant and Title I, effective school year 2020-2021.
13. Carla Janell James-Weldon, teacher, Douglas High School, effective school year 2020-2021.
E. Summer workers
1. Nathan Pearl
2. Emilee Oliver
3. Lexair Bails
4. Daniel Mullinax
• Approved contract with McKee and Associates, architecture and interior design, contract for the Brindlee Mountain Primary School rebuild project.
• Approved a survey agreement with Wilhite Surveying, LLC, contract for boundary and topographic survey.
• Approved option C for the Brindlee Mountain Primary School Rebuild:
Option A: Rebuild at Union Grove site for approximately $5 million.
Option B: Rebuild at Union Grove site for approximately $7 million.
Option C: Rebuild at Brindlee Mountain High Campus for approximately $5.5 million.
The next board meeting is scheduled for June 30, at 3:30 p.m.
