The Marshall County Health Department inspected 83 eating places around Marshall County in July and issued these grades. They are listed from lowest to highest:
Y-Mart, Boaz, 68
Double Bridges Gro., Boaz, 72
Kitchen of Little Mtn. Marina, Langston, 72
Granny’s Corner, Scant City, 74
Blackmon’s Fuel, A’ville, 75
Porky’s, Grant, 77
Cazadore’s, Grant, 81
Grant Food Mart, 83
Tienda Maya II, A’ville, 83
Waffle House, A’ville, 84
Boaz Nutrition, 86
GTO at Waterfront, S’boro Hwy., 85
Main Street Pizza, Grant, 86
Snack N Fuel, A’ville, 87
Nutricion San Miguel, A’ville, 87
Jack’s, Boaz, 88
Wilson’s BBQ, A’ville, 89
S&K No. 2, A’ville, 89
KFC, Boaz, 89
Y-Mart Bakery, Boaz, 89
Popeye’s, Boaz, 89
A’ville Jet Pep, 89
Jamoka’s, A’ville, 89
Empressas La Poblano Restaurant, A’ville, 90
Giovanni’s, A’ville, 90
Mountain Air Trampoline, A’ville, 90
All American Beverage, A’ville, 90
Homecoming Café, Langston, 90
Western Sizzlin, Boaz, 91
Capt. D’s, Boaz, 91
Boaz Food Mart, 91
Zaxby’s, Boaz, 92
Convenient Mart, A’ville, 92
Hardee’s, Grant, 92
Kaylee’s Candy Co., Grant, 92
Pasquale’s Pizza, Boaz, 92
LN Foodmart, A’ville, 92
Sweet Goodness, S’boro, 92
D&J Express, G’ville, 93
Eagles Nest Golf, G’ville, 93
Dollar General, Grant, 93
Empressas La Poblana Tortilleria, A’ville, 93
Town of Grant (Park Concession Stand), 93
Yum Yum Tree, A’ville, 93
Club Estilo De Via, A’ville, 93
Fast Fixing Foods, Boaz, 93
C&L Roasters, Swearengin, 93
Sonic, Boaz, 94
Subway, Boaz, 94
Cothren’s Bakery, Boaz, 94
Honeycomb Campground, Grant, 94
Backwoods Grocery, Swearengin, 94
Downtown MiniMart, Boaz, 94
Robert Rodgers Commissary, Swearengin, 94
Dairy Queen, Boaz, 94
Leo’s Latino, Boaz, 94
Dog Eat Dawgs, G’ville, 95
Foodland Meat Mkt, Grant, 95
Foodland Produce, Grant, 95
Foodland Retail, Grant, 95
Foodland Deli, Grant, 95
Grant Nutrition, 95
Grant Pharmacy, 95
San Ann, Grant, 95
Empressas La Poblano, A’ville, 95
Grumpy’s, Boaz, 95
Wendy’s, Boaz, 95
Grant Senior Center, 96
Country Farms, Grant, 96
Arby’s, Boaz, 96
Homecoming Hospitality, Langston, 96
Town of Grant (Conc. Stand C), 97
Maggie Valley, Grant, 97
Robert Rodgers Mobile Food, Swearengin, 97
Boaz Senior Center, 98
Huddle House, Boaz, 98
New Life Christian Academy, Grant, 98
A’ville Center on Broad, 99
Circle K/Cowboys, Boaz, 99
Grant Quick Stop, Grant, 99
AFC Sushi at Publix, G’ville, 99
Dog Eat Dawgs Mobile Trailer, G’ville, 100
Grumpy’s Mobile, Boaz, 100
