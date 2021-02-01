The Marshall County RSVP will not operate its tax assistance for seniors programs for 2020 tax returns as the office and satellite senior centers are currently closed under Gov. Kay Ivey’s COVID guidelines.
“We hope to continue to serve our community in this regard when these restrictions are lifted and it is safe for our senior volunteers to participate,” RSVP said.
At this time, RSVP said it is actively engaging in service opportunity that can be accomplished at-home and virtually.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.